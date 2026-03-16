HelloNation Launches New Website for Auto Industry Expert David Mantz, Details Essential Test Drive Tips for Southington Drivers

SOUTHINGTON, Conn., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The blog post outlines what to evaluate during a test drive, from vehicle handling to car safety on Connecticut roads.

What should drivers pay attention to during a test drive before buying a new car or used car in Southington? This question is answered on a HelloNation expert website, featuring insights from Auto Industry Expert David Mantz of Mantz Auto Sales and Repair in Southington, Connecticut.

David Mantz - Owner & President - Mantz Auto Sales and Repair

The HelloNation blog explains that taking a thorough test drive is one of the most important steps in choosing the right vehicle. Roads throughout Southington present a mix of busy commercial areas, residential neighborhoods, and seasonal weather challenges. Evaluating how a vehicle performs on local Connecticut roads helps ensure it meets daily driving needs and long-term expectations.

Before starting the engine, the blog recommends inspecting the vehicle's overall condition. Buyers should look for visible rust or exterior damage that may result from winter exposure. Tire condition is also critical, as uneven wear or cracks can affect traction and safety. Sitting in the driver's seat to assess visibility, comfort, and space helps determine whether the vehicle suits family life or commuting demands.

Once the engine is running, drivers should listen carefully and observe performance. The blog notes that a dependable vehicle should start easily and idle smoothly without unusual noises. Knocking sounds, excessive vibration, or illuminated warning lights may signal potential concerns. Testing the heating and cooling systems is also advised, given the temperature fluctuations common in Connecticut.

Vehicle handling is another key focus during a test drive. The blog suggests driving on different types of roads and at varying speeds to simulate daily routines. Steering should feel responsive and controlled. Braking should be firm and immediate rather than soft or delayed. Acceleration should provide sufficient power for highway merging and navigating traffic safely. Evaluating ride comfort over uneven pavement can also reveal how well the vehicle absorbs bumps and road imperfections.

Interior features and technology deserve attention as well. The blog highlights the importance of testing the infotainment system to ensure it is easy to read and operate. Connecting a mobile device and reviewing navigation features can demonstrate how well the system supports everyday travel. Visibility through mirrors and cameras should also be assessed, especially when maneuvering in busy parking areas.

Parking and maneuverability are practical considerations that should not be overlooked. Practicing parallel parking, reversing, and three-point turns provides insight into how manageable the vehicle feels in tighter spaces. These exercises reflect real-world driving scenarios beyond a short loop around the dealership.

Car safety features are equally important. The blog encourages drivers to review airbag placement, backup cameras, and advanced driver assistance systems. Technologies such as lane departure warnings and automatic emergency braking can offer added support during both highway travel and local commuting.

After completing the test drive, the blog advises taking time to reflect and compare impressions with other vehicles. Evaluating comfort, performance, and features carefully can help clarify the right choice. A detailed and thoughtful test drive allows drivers to move forward with confidence when selecting a new car or used car.

Mastering Your Test Drive: Essential Tips for Southington Drivers features insights from David Mantz, Auto Industry Expert of Southington, Connecticut, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation