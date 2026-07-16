HelloNation Outlines Dry Mouth Causes & Treatment, Featuring Family Dentistry Experts Dr. Benjamin Shelton & Dr. Cohloe-Shai Shelton

The article outlines common causes of dry mouth and when patients should seek professional dental care.

BALTIMORE, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What causes dry mouth, and when should you see a dentist? HelloNation has published the answer in an article featuring insights from Dr. Benjamin Shelton and Dr. Cohloe-Shai Shelton of Shelton Family Dental in Baltimore, MD.

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The HelloNation article explains that dry mouth occurs when saliva production drops below normal levels. While occasional dryness may be temporary, persistent dry mouth can increase the risk of cavities, gum irritation, and other oral health concerns. Recognizing the causes and seeking early evaluation are important steps in preventing complications.

Medications are among the most common contributors to dry mouth. Many prescription and over-the-counter drugs can reduce saliva production, particularly when taken together. Patients in Baltimore who take antihistamines, antidepressants, or blood pressure medications may notice increased dryness over time.

Dehydration is another frequent factor. Inadequate fluid intake, excessive caffeine consumption, or prolonged heat exposure can affect saliva production. Stress and certain medical conditions may also reduce moisture levels in the mouth, increasing the likelihood of dry mouth symptoms.

Saliva plays a critical role in protecting oral health. It helps neutralize acids, wash away food particles, and reduce bacteria that cause cavities. When saliva production declines, teeth become more vulnerable to cavities and gum irritation.

The article notes that persistent dry mouth lasting more than a few weeks should prompt early evaluation by a dentist. An early evaluation helps identify underlying causes and determine whether adjustments in medications, hydration, or daily habits are needed. Prompt care reduces the risk of long-term damage to teeth and gums.

Preventive care is especially important for patients experiencing dry mouth. Dentists may recommend fluoride treatments or specialized toothpaste to strengthen enamel and reduce cavities. Consistent preventive care supports oral health even when saliva production remains low.

Lifestyle adjustments can also help manage dry mouth. Limiting alcohol and caffeine, staying hydrated, and chewing sugar-free gum may stimulate saliva production. These measures complement professional preventive care and reduce gum irritation.

Children in Baltimore may also experience dry mouth, often due to medications or environmental factors. Parents who notice persistent dryness or difficulty swallowing should seek early evaluation. Addressing symptoms promptly helps protect developing teeth and maintain strong oral health.

Long-term dry mouth requires ongoing monitoring. Without proper management, chronic dryness can contribute to enamel erosion, recurring cavities, and gum irritation. Regular dental visits ensure that preventive care strategies are adjusted as needed.

The article emphasizes that dry mouth may sometimes signal broader health concerns. Coordinated care between dental and medical providers in Baltimore can help address underlying causes affecting saliva production. An early evaluation allows for comprehensive management and improved outcomes.

The HelloNation article concludes that understanding the causes of dry mouth and seeking timely preventive care are essential to maintaining oral health. Through early evaluation, consistent hygiene habits, and professional guidance, patients in Baltimore can reduce cavities, prevent gum irritation, and protect long-term dental wellness.

What Causes Dry Mouth & When Should You See a Dentist? features insights from Dr. Benjamin Shelton and Dr. Cohloe-Shai Shelton, Family Dentistry Experts of Baltimore, MD, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is America's Good News Network, a premier media platform built on the idea that good news travels faster when real people tell real stories. Through its community-focused publications and innovative "edvertising" approach, HelloNation delivers content that informs, inspires, and spotlights the leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation