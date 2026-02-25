HelloNation Publishes New Article on 2026 Bankruptcy Trends Featuring Bankruptcy Experts Carla Vida and Behrooz Vida

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The article reviews economic and credit conditions shaping 2026 bankruptcy trends, including what may influence Chapter 7 and Chapter 13 filings for individuals and small businesses.

What should individuals and small businesses expect from bankruptcy trends in 2026? That's the question answered in a HelloNation article featuring insights from Carla Vida and Behrooz Vida of The Vida Law Firm, PLLC.

The article provides a clear look at how economic shifts, tightening credit access, and regulatory updates are influencing bankruptcy filings across the country. Total bankruptcy filings rose by 11 percent in 2025, and further increases are expected in 2026, signaling growing financial distress among consumers and businesses. The HelloNation feature explores how financial pressure is growing for many households and small businesses, and how those stressors are expected to shape personal bankruptcy and small business bankruptcy decisions throughout the year.

According to the article, rising interest rates and limited credit access are already creating difficulties for individuals managing personal debt. Credit card debt alone has surpassed $1 trillion, adding to the financial strain many consumers face. The article points out that this is leading more people to consider filing for Chapter 7 or Chapter 13 bankruptcy. While bankruptcy filings may rise, the article explains that these changes are more reflective of the economic outlook than of individual missteps. The article emphasizes that understanding these patterns helps individuals recognize when it's time to explore debt solutions.

For business owners, the article outlines how supply chain costs, inflation, pandemic-era debt, and tighter lending standards are playing a growing role in small business bankruptcy filings. Businesses with smaller cash buffers or higher debt loads are particularly vulnerable. The HelloNation article highlights the unique situation of business owners who may also be personally liable for company debt, requiring them to consider both personal and business bankruptcy options.

Bankruptcy regulations are also shifting. The article notes that changes in procedures and legal requirements are influencing how bankruptcy cases are handled. These updates can affect both the timing and outcome of a bankruptcy case. The article recommends that individuals and business owners alike stay informed about evolving bankruptcy regulations to avoid unexpected hurdles.

Access to credit is another recurring theme. According to the article, stricter lending standards are not only raising borrowing costs but also limiting financial options for people already in distress. Small businesses, especially those in high-risk industries, are feeling the effects of lenders becoming more selective. The article connects this tightening credit environment to higher bankruptcy risks across both sectors.

The HelloNation article also covers how the broader economic outlook feeds into bankruptcy trends. Factors like employment rates, inflation, and consumer behavior play a key role in shaping financial stability. The article advises that both individuals and small businesses monitor these indicators closely to stay ahead of potential trouble.

Finally, the article points to a growing trend: more people are seeking professional guidance before filing. This includes consulting with bankruptcy attorneys and financial advisors to evaluate all available options. The article stresses that early planning and legal support can make the bankruptcy process less difficult and more effective.

The article provides a full picture of what to watch as bankruptcy trends evolve in 2026, offering clear takeaways for anyone facing financial uncertainty.

Bankruptcy Trends for 2026: What Individuals & Businesses Should Watch features insights from Carla Vida and Behrooz Vida, Bankruptcy Experts of Fort Worth, TX, in HelloNation.

