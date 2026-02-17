MENASHA, Wis., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What makes Christian preschool so impactful for young children and their families? According to a HelloNation article , Vice Principal Jamie Marquardt of Zion Lutheran School in Kearney, Nebraska, offers clear insight into how faith-based learning shapes both hearts and minds during early childhood education. The piece explores how introducing God's Word and the love of Jesus Christ at an early age gives children a foundation that supports their social, emotional, and spiritual development throughout life.

Mrs. Jamie Marquardt, Vice Principal Speed Speed

In the article, Marquardt emphasizes that Christian Preschool is where faith and education meet at the very beginning of a child's journey. Children in early childhood education begin forming their first impressions of themselves, others, and the world around them. At Zion Lutheran School in Kearney, Nebraska, that process is guided by prayer, Scripture, and kindness. The school's learning environment connects academic lessons with spiritual purpose, making faith an integral part of each day.

Faith-based learning at Zion Lutheran School teaches that every subject can include God's Word. Through songs, counting games, and stories about Jesus Christ, students grow in both understanding and confidence. Their teachers design activities that combine curiosity with purpose, showing that learning is not separate from faith but rather an expression of it. Every classroom moment reflects a belief that education is a blessing from God and that the Holy Spirit is present in every lesson.

For Jamie Marquardt, this approach to Faith-Based Education supports Child Development in ways that go far beyond academics. Children learn to cooperate, share, and express patience while also experiencing what it means to love others as God teaches. These lessons in compassion and respect become part of their Social Development, forming habits that help them grow spiritually and emotionally as they mature. The children begin to see learning as a sacred journey in which every new skill or discovery draws them closer to the Word of God.

The HelloNation article describes how this faith-driven approach to early childhood education is more than just classroom instruction—it's a daily expression of living faith. At Zion Lutheran School, faith is not limited to chapel services but woven into each part of the day. Whether a child is listening to a Bible story, drawing a picture, or solving a simple problem, they are invited to see how the Holy Spirit guides their thoughts and actions. This perspective helps children build a relationship with God that is both personal and lasting.

Christian Preschool also plays a vital role in the partnership between home and school. Families in Kearney, Nebraska, often share the same faith-based values as the school community, creating a sense of unity and trust. Teachers and parents work together to ensure consistency between classroom and home life, reinforcing lessons about kindness, gratitude, and prayer. This collaboration strengthens a child's Growth and Development and ensures that each student feels supported both academically and spiritually.

Jamie Marquardt highlights how this partnership leads to deeper Spiritual Growth for young learners. Children learn to pray for their friends, give thanks for small blessings, and trust in God's guidance during daily routines. These experiences shape how they approach challenges, friendships, and problem solving. In time, they begin to understand that every decision and action can reflect their relationship with God. That understanding becomes an integral part of who they are, influencing how they think and behave throughout their lives.

The article further explains that Christian Schools like Zion Lutheran are intentional about creating a learning environment that helps children grow spiritually and intellectually. Early exposure to faith-based learning builds confidence and resilience. Students are encouraged to ask questions, explore ideas, and see how God's Word applies to every subject. This process of discovery helps them develop a lifelong appreciation for how learning and faith can strengthen each other.

Faith-Based Education at Zion Lutheran School continues to influence students even after they move beyond preschool. The values learned during these early years—kindness, respect, patience, and gratitude—remain an integral part of their character. As children advance from elementary to middle school, they carry a sense of purpose rooted in faith. They see that problem solving is not only about logic but also about trust in God's guidance. This balanced view helps them face challenges with courage and compassion.

Marquardt's perspective reflects a broader truth about Christian Schools across the nation: they aim to nurture both intellect and spirit. By combining rigorous academics with lessons grounded in the Word of God, they help children grow spiritually while preparing them for future success. The ability to recognize the presence of the Holy Spirit in daily life becomes a defining trait for students educated in such environments. Their Growth and Development are measured not only in grades or skills but in the strength of their faith and their capacity to love and serve others.

Ultimately, the HelloNation article shows that Christian Preschool offers children more than early academic readiness it provides them a foundation for a meaningful life. Through a blend of prayer, play, and learning, children discover that faith and knowledge are deeply connected. They learn that growing in wisdom is also an act of growing in faith, and that every lesson is an opportunity to reflect the light of Jesus Christ.

What Makes Christian Preschool So Impactful features insights from Jamie Marquardt, Education Expert and VicePrincipal of Zion Lutheran School in Kearney, Nebraska, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation