HelloPackage Earns Prestigious International Design Excellence Award

ATLANTA, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Package Solutions, Inc, the makers of HelloPackage ™, a forward-thinking, logistics software platform that solves the package management problem for apartment communities, today announced its package management system has received a bronze International Design Excellence Award (IDEA) from the Industrial Designers Society of America (IDC). The company was a co-winner of the award with Formation Design Group, which partnered with Package Solutions to design the HelloPackage system.

As one of the longest running and most prestigious design awards programs, IDEAs recognize exceptional achievement in industrial design, design strategy, branding, digital interaction and more. Each year, thousands of entries are submitted from across the globe, making the awards program one of the largest and most widely anticipated in the world.

"We are extremely excited and honored to win this prestigious award," said James D. Grady, founder and CEO of Package Solutions. "HelloPackage is a cutting-edge solution that is addressing the package management crisis in a sophisticated and entirely unique way. It's tremendously heartening to receive recognition for its design. The ever-growing scale and complexity of package deliveries is more than a physical solution like lockers can solve for. This immense logistics problem demands a solution that incorporates both hardware and software, and that's what we deliver. I send my heartfelt thanks to our partners at Formation Design Group for all they have done to make our vision a reality."

Package Solutions and Formation Design Group received the award at the 2019 IDEA Ceremony & Gala, which took place on Aug. 21 at the Venue SIX10 in Chicago. The ceremony is part of the International Design Conference, the annual national meeting of IDC.

"We could not be more honored to share this award with Package Solutions," said Russell Kroll, founding partner of Formation Design Group. "To us, every product and every step of the design of that product is an opportunity to innovate. We believe we have helped create a truly powerful and cutting-edge system with HelloPackage. We are pleased to add it to our proven track record of creating award-winning and market-leading products based on the principles of human-centered design."

Package Solutions is among an elite group of companies delivering impactful innovation. Past IDEA winners include Nike, Apple and Samsung.

About Package Solutions, Inc,

Headquartered in Atlanta, Package Solutions, Inc., the makers of HelloPackage™, offers a dedicated, scalable and lockerless package solution capable of handling not only today's package volumes, shapes, sizes and weights (including those holiday peaks), but also what is expected well into the future. And the system is more economical to buy than any current locker-based solution. HelloPackage offers three to five times the density of any locker system, has much greater package throughput, offers layers of both physical and electronic security, and utilizes sophisticated software to make package delivery (and return) fast for residents and carriers.

For more information, please visit https://hellopackage.com .

SOURCE Package Solutions, Inc.

Related Links

www.packagesolutions.com

