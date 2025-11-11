HelloPrenup Adds Top Divorce Attorneys as Advisors to Fight the LegalTech Battle and Expand Legal Access

BOSTON, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HelloPrenup is proud to announce the addition of two of the nation's top family law experts to its strategic advisory council: established and respected legal industry veterans Randy Kessler, Esq. and Lisa Zeiderman, Esq. Over $13B has been raised in LegalTech since 2006, yet most people still can't afford a lawyer. As HelloPrenup continues to advocate for the 5 billion people priced out of legal help, the strategic advisory council will keep the company at the forefront of the LegalTech battle.

In an era of LegalTech disruption, the company is building a collaborative ecosystem that blends legal expertise with technology innovation–all while focusing on accessibility. Currently, HelloPrenup captures over 20% of the prenup market share in the U.S. In its next phase of growth, HelloPrenup is building an army of advocates, helping to democratize access to both justice and financial literacy.

The advisors are preeminent forces shaping the future of law. Kessler and Zeiderman join Brian Liu, founder of LegalZoom; Laura A. Wasser, Partner at Wasser, Cooperman & Mandles PC, Nirav Tolia; and Kevin O'Leary, Chairman of O'Leary Ventures as key contributors to the venture capital-funded startup. The advisory council will provide ideas, insights and guidance on future expansions into other areas of family law and estate planning.

"Our belief is that legal protection is a right, not a privilege. Challenging the national conversation with such force requires sound advice, state-specific family law expertise and honest feedback," said Julia Rodgers, Founder & CEO of HelloPrenup. "Lisa and Randy are two of the best divorce attorneys in the country. By joining our team, they are making justice more accessible to a broader audience."

Randy Kessler, Esq. has practiced family law in Georgia for over 30 years. Kessler has the pulse on the legal issues causing the most strife for divorcing couples and how Georgia courts are handling new and novel claims. He is one of the founding partners of Kessler & Solomiany, LLC, a family law practice focused on high net worth, complex and celebrity family law matters. He is the chair of the Family Law Section of the American Bar Association and will help HelloPrenup build its legal network.

According to Kessler, "Joining HelloPrenup's advisory council gives me the broader ability to shape the future of family law. The platform is transforming how couples approach prenups and soon other common issues. I'm proud to lend my experience to a team that's modernizing the conversation around marriage, planning and protection."

Lisa Zeiderman, Esq. is the managing partner of Miller Zeiderman LLP, one of the top law firms in New York devoted to the practice of matrimonial, divorce and family law. She was an early supporter of Rodgers' vision and is a tireless advocate for increasing financial literacy for women. She serves on the Executive Board of Savvy Ladies and was a founding board member of the American Academy of Certified Financial Litigation.

Zeiderman talked about why she joined the advisory group: "HelloPrenup is redefining how couples approach financial transparency and relationship planning. As a family law attorney, I've seen firsthand how proactive conversations can strengthen partnerships. Julia and her team are leveling the playing field, and I'm happy to lend my experience to help women prioritize financial security."

Brian Liu, the founder of LegalZoom, has served as an advisor since 2023. He has dedicated his career to democratizing and increasing access to legal expertise. Because of his past experience, he understands the challenges inherent in providing accessible and affordable legal services during the most emotional times in a person's life.

Laura A. Wasser, Esq., Partner at Wasser, Cooperman & Mandles, P.C. is a highly respected attorney with a focus on California Family Law. She has been working with the HelloPrenup team for several years to increase access to prenups. Wasser is known for her commitment to offering more peaceful and cost-effective divorce solutions, which she believes starts with honest conversations at the front-end of a relationship. While known for her work on celebrity divorces, Laura's no-nonsense approach is invaluable to building the premier prenup provider.

Nirav Tolia, most recently the CEO of Nextdoor, invested in HelloPrenup when Rodgers was on Shark Tank in 2021. He immediately saw the potential in democratizing the prenuptial agreement process. Tolia has spent the last 20 years creating and leading internet-enabled consumer companies. His tech experience has helped the company to ramp up quickly and provide the optimal customer experience.

The final member of the advisory council, Kevin O'Leary, invested in HelloPrenup on Shark Tank. Serial entrepreneur O'Leary, also known as Mr. Wonderful, is particularly interested in increasing women's financial literacy and balancing power dynamics. He believes that "money oozes romance." As a HelloPrenup evangelist, he's helping remove the taboo of a prenup and changing the conversation around money and marriage. "I invested in HelloPrenup because I believe every couple, regardless of wealth, deserves access to smart financial planning," he said. "The traditional prenup process is archaic, expensive, and intimidating. This is also true for other areas of family law. Every person should have affordable tools to manage their financial future. The additions to the strategic council will only accelerate new and expanded offerings."

Rodgers says the strategic advisory council is going to help HelloPrenup continue to change the conversation around financial protection, especially for women.

"Our strategic council members are invaluable advocates, getting our message out there and helping us make legal protection more affordable and accessible," says Rodgers. "If you told a younger me that I'd have a team of this caliber behind me, I wouldn't have believed it. These advisors are my avengers. They're a sanity check, the strategic voice, and the ultimate superpower as we scale."

For more information about HelloPrenup and its latest announcements visit here: https://helloprenup.com/

About HelloPrenup : HelloPrenup is the leading online platform for prenuptial agreements, designed to make prenups more accessible, affordable, and collaborative for modern couples. Founded by family law attorney Julia Rodgers, HelloPrenup has helped protect over $25 billion in assets and trusted by over 100,000 partners nationwide. The platform empowers couples to create legally sound, lawyer-reviewed prenups without the traditional hassle, cost, or time commitment of the traditional legal process. Learn more at www.helloprenup.com.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE HelloPrenup