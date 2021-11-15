HelloPrenup Teams Up With Kevin O'Leary and Nirav Tolia After Appearing as a Featured Company on ABC's "Shark Tank"

BOSTON, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HelloPrenup, a new online platform designed to help couples collaborate on creating their own prenuptial agreements, announced today that it has teamed up with Kevin O'Leary and Nirav Tolia to expand the business after appearing on ABC's Shark Tank on Friday, November 12th.

HelloPrenup is a women-owned legal technology services company that was co-founded earlier this year by Chief Executive Officer Julia Rodgers, Esq., a Massachusetts divorce attorney, and Chief Technology Officer Sarabeth Jaffe, a software engineer based in Seattle. Together, these women entrepreneurs are reframing the narrative on prenuptial agreements by educating couples on why a prenup is an asset to any marriage. From videos to articles, the company's website currently offers the most free information available online on prenup agreements in addition to its prenup creation services.

HelloPrenup agreed to work with O'Leary and Tolia after appearing as a featured company on Shark Tank, the critically acclaimed and multi-Emmy® Award-winning entrepreneurial-themed reality show on ABC. O'Leary, who regularly appears on the show as one of the "Sharks," leads the O'Leary Financial Group – a group of companies that includes O'Shares ETFs, O'Leary Publishing and a continually growing roster of other businesses. He is also the founder and Chief Sommelier of O'Leary Fine Wines, an award-winning wine label, as well as a member of Boston's 107-year-old Hamilton Trust. Tolia, a guest "Shark" on the November 12th episode, has spent the last 20 years creating and leading early-stage, pioneering consumer Internet companies. Most recently, he was CEO and co-founder of Nextdoor, the world's largest local social network.

"We are pleased to have the opportunity to work with Kevin and Nirav as we focus on expanding HelloPrenup beyond the 18 states we currently serve, and refine and scale our online platform," Rodgers said. "We founded HelloPrenup after seeing how engaged couples wanted to work together, collaboratively, through the prenup process instead of hiring separate attorneys to draft their agreement, only to spend thousands of dollars on negotiations. We are excited to be able to give couples the chance to collaborate, at a cost they can afford."

As a practicing family law attorney, Rodgers saw firsthand the hesitation of couples considering the investment in time and money in the traditional process of creating prenuptial agreements. Co-founder Jaffe understood this personally, as she looked into hiring a lawyer for a prenuptial agreement shortly after getting engaged. The women joined forces and launched HelloPrenup in June 2021 after operating for a year in beta. Since its launch, HelloPrenup's online site has experienced steady growth in users, who are able to create legally binding agreements in 18 states, including California, Massachusetts, New York and Florida, among others. Couples still have the option of hiring an attorney to advise or represent them.

