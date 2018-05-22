HelloTech Releases New Data Findings From Parks Associates Showing That 43% of Summer Travelers are Concerned About the Safety of Their Home While Away

LOS ANGELES, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- HelloTech today released new data findings from Parks Associates showing that approximately one-half of U.S. broadband households plan to travel during the summer. Among those with travel plans, 43% are concerned about the safety and security of their home while away and that 72% of those concerned indicate that smart devices would "highly" alleviate their safety concerns when traveling.

HelloTech is sponsoring and speaking at Parks Associates 22nd annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference on May 23 in San Francisco, California. The event will host 600 senior executives in an intimate networking environment with three days of sessions addressing use cases and emerging business models that are engaging consumers and driving smart home adoption across industries.

"We know Summer is the peak time period for many families to travel and with it can come anxiety about their home," said Richard Wolpert, Co-Founder & CEO, HelloTech. "HelloTech is the perfect solution for providing peace of mind as we can quickly and cost effectively get any home up and running in time for vacation, so they can best enjoy their trip."

Wolpert will speak on the session "Support Needs for the Connected Consumer" at 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, May 23. The session, moderated by Patrice Samuels, Senior Analyst at Parks Associates, will examine changes in the support needs of consumers, the shift from hardware to a software focus, and new approaches to solving problems for connected consumers.

"The more concerned consumers are about the safety and security of their home when traveling, the more likely it is that these concerns will be mitigated by having smart devices," Samuels said. "Security cameras play a key role in alleviating consumer concerns. Eighty-three percent of concerned consumers report that either indoor cameras or external/outdoor cameras could help alleviate their security and safety concerns when away from home. "

Other research highlights include:

At year-end 2017, 26% of U.S. broadband households had at least one smart home device, up from 17% in 2016.

48% of US Broadband households intend to buy at least one smart home device in the next year, with the most interest in smart thermostats and video door bells.

68% of consumers who intend to purchase a smart home device express interest in having at least one paid in-home support service.

31% of non-smart home device owners report that having various support services would increase their likelihood of purchasing a smart home device.

For more information about HelloTech, visit www.hellotech.com. For more information about CONNECTIONS: The Premier Connected Home conference, visit www.connectionsus.com.

About HelloTech

HelloTech is the leading on-demand, in-home technology support service, offering affordable and convenient tech support and training to your door. Available 24/7 online, in-home and remote, HelloTech utilizes a network of thousands of agents nationwide that are hand-selected, vetted and background-checked. HelloTech offers diagnostic solutions and support for just about any technology need, with services ranging from mounting TVs to setting up and consolidating smart home devices to upgrading Wi-Fi capabilities and much more. If HelloTech cannot solve the issue, customers are not required to pay - it's the HelloTech way. Yearly support plans start at $9.99 a month with one-time services starting at $49. HelloTech is based in Los Angeles and was founded in 2014.

About CONNECTIONS™

Parks Associates' 22nd-annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference will take place May 22-24, 2018, at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco Airport in San Francisco. CONNECTIONS™ is the premier connected home event hosting more than 600 executives from the connected entertainment, IoT, and smart home industries. CONNECTIONS™ provides networking opportunities combined with two days of visionary keynotes and conference sessions focused on technology adoption and trends, product and service forecasts, evaluation of new business strategies, and recommendations for strategic partnerships, monetization opportunities, and value-added service design. The event also features a research workshop highlighting Parks Associates' smart home insight consumer data.

