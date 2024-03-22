HELL'S KITCHEN A NEW MUSICAL ON BROADWAY DEBUTS AN ORIGINAL NEW SONG BY ALICIA KEYS "KALEIDOSCOPE" FEAT. MALEAH JOI MOON

DEBUTS AN ORIGINAL NEW SONG BY ALICIA KEYS

NEW YORK, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AKW Productions is thrilled to announce the release of the original new song "Kaleidoscope" written for the new musical HELL'S KITCHEN by 16-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys. The new release produced by Breyan Isaac and Keys, and co-produced by Adam Blackstone, features vocals by Keys, Maleah Joi Moon and the Broadway company of HELL'S KITCHEN. "Kaleidoscope" – released via Alicia Keys Records - is now available on all streaming platforms.

"Kaleidoscope" will have its world premiere performance on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" tonight, March 22 at 11:35/10:35c on NBC.

HELL'S KITCHEN is conceived by the innovative mind of Alicia Keys, with music and lyrics by Keys, book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz, music supervision by Emmy and Grammy Award winner Adam Blackstone, music consulting by two-time Tony and Emmy winner Tom Kitt, choreography by Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown and direction by Tony Award nominee Michael Greif.

HELL'S KITCHEN will begin performances on Thursday, March 28, 2024 with an opening night set for Saturday, April 20, 2024 at Broadway's Shubert Theatre (225 West 44th Street.). Tickets are currently on-sale at HellsKitchen.com and Telecharge.com. Ticket prices range from $59-199.

There's a place where the rhythm of the city is music, where every corner has a story, and every window is a kaleidoscope. Where a girl can step out of her apartment and find the world. That's Hell's Kitchen, a new musical from 16-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys that's about to make Broadway feel brand new.

HELL'S KITCHEN stars Shoshana Bean, Brandon Victor Dixon, Kecia Lewis, Chris Lee, and introducing Maleah Joi Moon. Featuring Chad Carstarphen (Ray/Ensemble/u/s Davis), Reid Clarke (Ensemble), Chloe Davis (Ensemble), Nico DeJesus (Ensemble), Timothy L. Edwards (Ensemble), Vanessa Ferguson (Tiny/Ensemble), David Guzman (Ensemble), Jakeim Hart (Q/Ensemble), Jackie Leon (Jessica/Ensemble), Raechelle Manalo (Ensemble), Sarah Parker (Ensemble), Niki Saludez (Ensemble), Nyseli Vega (Millie/Ensemble/u/s Jersey), Lamont Walker II ('Riq/Ensemble/u/s Knuck), Rema Webb (Crystal/Ensemble/u/s Miss Liza Jane), Donna Vivino (Standby for Jersey) with Desmond Sean Ellington, Badia Farha, Gianna Harris, Takia Hopson, Jade Milan, Onyxx Noel, Susan Oliveras, Aaron Nicholas Patterson, William Roberson, and Oscar Whitney Jr. representing our team of understudies and swings.

The creative team for Hell's Kitchen includes Robert Brill (Scenic Design), Dede Ayite (Costume Design), Natasha Katz (Lighting Design), Gareth Owen (Sound Design), Peter Nigrini (Projection Design), Mia Neal (Hair and Wig Design), Michael Clifton (Makeup Design), Heidi Griffiths and Kate Murray (Casting), Danny Maly (Production Stage Manager), and Foresight Theatrical (General Management).

The music team of Hell's Kitchen includes orchestrations by Tom Kitt and Adam Blackstone, arrangements by Alicia Keys and Adam Blackstone, music consulting by Tom Kitt and music direction by Lily Ling.

Hell's Kitchen made its world premiere October 24, 2023 running until January 14, 2024, including a five-week extension—at The Public Theater this past fall.

Tickets for Hell's Kitchen are available at HellsKitchen.com and Telecharge.com. Tickets can also be purchased at the Shubert Theatre box office. Ticket prices range from $59-199.

Hell's Kitchen on Broadway is produced by AKW Productions. Aaron Lustbader serves as Executive Producer.

The performance schedule for Hell's Kitchen is: Monday through Saturday at 8PM, with matinees on Saturday at 2PM.

Beginning Tuesday, April 23, the performance schedule is: Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at 7PM, Wednesday at 7:30PM, Saturday at 8PM, with matinees on Wednesday and Saturday at 2PM, and Sunday at 3PM.

