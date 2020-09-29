Helly Hansen Reaches Next Level of Responsible Waterproof/Breathable Technology with New LIFA INFINITY PRO™

Challenging the industry norm, LIFA INFINITY PRO™ is a first-to-market technology that pushes the envelope in apparel design. Through advanced textile engineering, it's made without any added chemical treatments, making it truly unique and highly innovative.

Using LIFA® technology, a proprietary Helly Hansen fiber that's lightweight and hydrophobic, LIFA INFINITY PRO™ features a fully waterproof/breathable LIFA INFINITY™ membrane and professional grade durable water repellent performance, achieved without the use of chemicals. Combining the new membrane with 100% LIFA® hydrophobic face fabric, LIFA INFINITY PRO™ is groundbreaking, meeting the extreme waterproofness and breathability of HELLY TECH® Professional construction. With everlasting water repellent protection that never needs to be reproofed with chemical treatment, the technology delivers long-lasting, responsible and superior professional grade performance.

"We worked with nearly a dozen ski professionals to develop a new technology with the highest level of waterproof/breathable performance that's also responsibly made," said Philip Tavell, Category Managing Director for Ski, Helly Hansen. "Drawing on the knowledge and expertise of a 140-plus year heritage, LIFA INFINITY PRO™ is our most innovative and sustainable waterproof/breathable technology to date, and we're excited to launch it this season."

The new LIFA INFINITY PRO™ technology will be featured in the Elevation Infinity Shell Jacket, part of the ULLR collection designed for freeride skiers, and the Odin Mountain Infinity Shell Jacket, part of the Odin collection, built for backcountry ski touring.

