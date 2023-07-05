HELM AG and CropX Join Forces in SKYFLD App to Advance Precision Farming

News provided by

CropX

05 Jul, 2023, 10:00 ET

CropX data and insights accessed on SKYFLD; SKYFLD clients to use CropX soil sensors

TEL AVIV, Israel and HAMBURG, Germany, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CropX Technologies and HELM AG are pleased to announce a major advancement in their strategic partnership to enable data-driven sustainable farming. HELM AG's SKYFLD app customers can now access data and agronomic insights from the CropX agronomic farm management system through a seamless API integration that will empower farmers to make informed decisions and enhance precision farming practices.

Continue Reading
A collaboration between CropX and HELM AG now enables CropX data and analytical insights to be shown inside HELM AG's SKYFLD app. SKYFLD is HELM AG's independent precision farming platform that focuses on crop planning, monitoring, and management.
A collaboration between CropX and HELM AG now enables CropX data and analytical insights to be shown inside HELM AG's SKYFLD app. SKYFLD is HELM AG's independent precision farming platform that focuses on crop planning, monitoring, and management.

HELM AG is one of the world's leading crop protection companies with over 120 years in the industry, and sales offices and participations in over 30 countries. CropX is one of the fastest growing agtech startups, bringing advanced yet user-friendly digital agronomic solutions to farms globally. Both companies share a vision of creating powerful yet simple solutions to help farmers adopt digital innovations.   

The SKYFLD app helps farmers manage their fields sustainably with precision fertilizer and crop protection planning, recording and scouting. SKYFLD users can create digital fertilization and seeding plans based on satellite biomass maps to help farmers get the most out of every field.  

SKYFLD users will now access a wealth of valuable information that the CropX agronomic farm system collects from sources in and around the farm, including predictive data from CropX soil sensors related to soil moisture and data, disease pressure, salinity and leaching - all in one comprehensive platform.

This collaboration enables HELM AG to tailor their SKYFLD digital experience to their customers' needs without reinventing the wheel. With SKYFLD powered by CropX, users can have confidence that their agronomic decisions are grounded in accurate and reliable data and agronomic expertise to help them optimize irrigation practices, enhance crop yields, and improve resource efficiency.

"We are excited to partner with Helm AG to bring our data and insights to the SKYFLD app," said Tomer Tzach, CropX CEO. "At CropX, we are enhancing our external API functionality to meet rising demand from agribusiness enterprise clients. "

HELM AG's Director of Digital Agriculture Stephan Poppe-Kirchmann said, "By leveraging CropX's expertise, we are providing our customers with a powerful platform that combines Helm AG's deep industry knowledge with cutting-edge agronomic insights. This partnership represents a significant step forward in our mission to support farmers in making data-driven decisions for their operations."

The integration of CropX's data and agronomic analytics into the SKYFLD app is available now.

About HELM
HELM is a Hamburg, Germany, based family-owned company established in 1900 generating global revenues of EUR 6 billion per year. HELM is one of the world's largest chemicals marketing companies. The company secures access to the world's key markets through its specific regional knowledge and subsidiaries, sales offices and participations all around the globe. As a multifunctional marketing organization HELM is active in the chemicals industry, in the agricultural industry and in pharmaceuticals.

About CropX Technologies
CropX Technologies is one of the fastest growing providers of agribusiness farm management solutions in the world, deployed in over 60 countries and across all arable continents. The CropX Agronomic Farm Management System synthesizes data from the earth and sky to offer advanced soil and crop intelligence and a suite of digital decision and planning tools, all on an easy-to-use app capable of tracking multiple farms and fields. CropX is backed by the world's leading agribusinesses and VCs, who recognize that CropX's precision-ag technologies set new standards for best practices in environmental sustainability and farm productivity. Learn more at www.cropx.com.

Media Contact CropX:

Hanna Day-Woodruff | Communications Specialist

E: [email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2147246/CropX.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1980745/CropX_logo.jpg

SOURCE CropX

Also from this source

CropX closes $30m Series C in round led by Aliaxis to expand digital farm management solutions and pursue additional acquisitions

CropX connects to Talgil precision irrigation controllers

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.