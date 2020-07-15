HELM Agro US Unveils REVITON™ Herbicide with Novel Active Ingredient

TAMPA, Fla., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HELM Agro US, Inc., a global manufacturer of high quality crop protection and fertilizer products, announces Reviton™ as the name of its new herbicide, which is currently under EPA regulatory review.

Reviton is a PPO-inhibitor herbicide with a novel active ingredient called Tergeo™. A non-selective herbicide for the preplant burndown and desiccation segments, Reviton will be one of the first new PPO herbicide to be introduced in the U.S. in more than a decade.

New Molecule Discovery

The new molecule was discovered by Farm Hannong, a Korean agrochemical company, and has been globally commercialized as a joint development with Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha, Ltd, a Japanese agrochemical company.

Earlier this year, HELM Agro US and Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha entered into a long-term collaboration for the commercial development of Reviton herbicide, which contains the novel molecule, exclusively for the U.S. crop protection market.

The U.S. launch of Reviton is anticipated later this year following federal and state registrations for use in field corn, cotton, soybeans and wheat. According to HELM, additional crop registrations are to be expected.

In more than 700 North American product development trials and regulatory studies, Reviton has demonstrated extremely high-performance ratings in burndown control for more than 50 broadleaf and grass weeds, including ALS, triazine and glyphosate-resistant species.

A preeminent new tool for row crop growers, HELM describes Reviton's active ingredient as being fast-acting with effects occurring within 24 hours after application.

Additional characteristics of the breakthrough herbicide include an ultra-low use rate, tank mix compatibility, crop rotational flexibility and expanded use as a desiccant for cotton.

Classified as a Group 14 herbicide, Reviton will be formulated as a suspension concentrate following EPA clearance for commercial activities.

Reviton: A Next Generation Chemistry

Dave Schumacher, President of HELM Agro US, says Reviton is a next-generation chemistry specifically designed to solve growers' toughest weed control challenges across a wide range of crops and geographies.

"At a time when few new herbicides are being brought to market, Reviton is truly breakthrough technology," he says. "The performance of Reviton in field trials has been impressive. Growers and retailers will be excited once they see the product in action."

For more information and technical educational insights, go to discoverhelm.com, call 813-621-8846 or contact your local HELM sales representative.

Final EPA label-approved uses may be different than those listed in this press release.

Disclaimer Statement: Reviton herbicide is not currently registered for use in the United States. FIFRA registrations are in process for all products mentioned. HELM has developed efficacy data for recommended use rates and weeds identified for control; however final EPA label-approved uses may be different than those listed. This HELM Agro US press release is not a product offer for sale.

About HELM Agro US

HELM Agro US, Inc., located in Tampa, Florida, was founded in 2003. Its parent company, HELM AG, is a multi-billion-dollar family-owned business with a history spanning 120 years. Today, HELM AG is one of the world's major independent chemical marketing enterprises with more than 100 subsidiaries in over 30 countries. HELM is committed to providing high quality crop protection solutions through innovative chemistries, convenient formulations and uncompromising customer service. This includes high standards in registrations, efficacy of products and customer engagement. For more information visit helmagro.com.

Always read and follow label instructions. Reviton™ and Tergeo™ are trademarks of Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha, Ltd. HELM® is a registered trademark of HELM AG. ©2020 HELM Agro US, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE HELM Agro US