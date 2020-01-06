HELM Audio™ And THX Unveil New Amplification Solution For Portable Devices

HONG KONG, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HELM Audio, a British-American Audio Innovation company, today announced an expanded partnership with THX Ltd. resulting in a new product aimed at bringing professional audio amplification to the mobile audio world. HELM has been awarded CES Innovation Awards for four products, including the HELM DB12 AAAMP, a mobile headphone amplifier powered by THX Achromatic Audio Amplifier (THX AAA™) technology ($199.99) to be released in the first quarter of 2020. Visit HELM and THX to experience the new mobile headphone amplifier at PEPCOM's Digital Experience, or inquire about a private demo at HELM's CES suite at the info@helmaudio.com.

The HELM DB12 AAAMP Mobile Headphone Amplifier fits in the palm of your hand. It is a first of its kind plug-and- play amplifier that works with any pair of 3.5mm wired headphones and offers+12 dB of zero distortion volume gain, improved stereo imaging and clarity (true linear amplification), and a user-controlled +6 dB bass boost. Powered by THX AAA technology and THXⓇ Certified for Android, the DB12 AAAMP delivers studio-quality analog (not digital) amplification to any wired headphones. It offers the ideal portable hi-fi audio solution with over eight hours of mobile play time.

HELM is a company focused on creating innovative audio products and is being recognized by the CTA for both this new mobile amplifier, and for three other mobile audio products as resounding proof that HELM Audio is one step closer to achieving its mission of delivering products for music lovers who desire immersive audio, ultramodern freedom and high quality audio at a tremendous value. HELM's other CES Innovation Award Honoree products include the HELM Triple Driver True Wireless earbuds ($149.99), the HELM MQA Adapter Mobile DAC ($99.99) and the HELM Electrostatic Hybrid True Wireless earbuds ($199.99). HELM's highly acclaimed True Wireless 5.0 is available now on Amazon and HELM's website with the new products launching in Q1 of 2020.

"HELM Audio's new DB12 AAAMP Mobile Headphone Amplifier represents more than a year of collaboration which has resulted in a best-of-class in-line amplifier that brings our premium THX AAA experience to mobile consumer," said Jason Fiber, general manager and senior vice president, Mobile, THX Ltd. "HELM Audio shares our passion for innovation and we are excited that this partnership provides consumers with a premium quality mobile audio experience at an amazing value."

"Our recognition by the CTA with 4 Innovation Awards is an honor and further proof that we are on the right track," said Eric Johnson, chief executive officer, HELM Audio. "Our valued partnership with THX has resulted in a game- changing new product, and we are excited to see what the future holds for expanding high-end mobile audio products and our THX partnership."

HELM products will be displayed at both HELM and THX's demo areas for media at PEPCOM's Digital Experience! press event in Las Vegas from 7:00 to 10:00 pm on Monday, January 06, 2020, at the Mirage Hotel on the Las Vegas Strip, in the Mirage Events Center. To inquire about a private demo at HELM's CES suite, please reach out to info@helmaudio.com.

To learn more about HELM Audio's new products visit Helmaudio.com or join our Facebook community at Facebook.com/helmaudioltd. For further information about THX AAA, please visit https://www.thx.com/mobile/aaa/ To schedule a demo or request a unit for review email Ari at ari@helmaudio.com

About HELM

HELM Audio is a multi-award winning British-American venture focused on Audio Innovation. Founded in 2017 by a proven team of industry veterans with a passion for sound quality and the deep know-how needed to build world-class cutting-edge products, we set out to fill a vast market gap with an ambitious brand born for music lovers who desire immersive audio with ultramodern freedom and functionality at tremendous value.

About THX Ltd.

Founded by legendary filmmaker George Lucas in 1983, THX Ltd. and its partners provide premium entertainment experiences in the cinema, in the home and on the go. Over the last thirty-five years, THX has expanded its certification categories beyond studios and cinemas to consumer electronics, content, live events, and automotive systems. Today, THX Ltd. continues to redefine entertainment, providing exciting new technologies and assurance of experiences which provide consumers with superior audio and visual fidelity and ensure an artist's vision is delivered with integrity to audiences worldwide. For more information, visit: http://www.thx.com. Get social with us and stay up-to-date with all things #THXLtd: Twitter @THX; Instagram @THXLtd; LinkedIn "THX Ltd"; Facebook "THX Ltd."

THX is a registered trademark of THX Ltd. Android is a trademark of Google LLC.All other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners.

