HELM Audio Receives Four CES Innovation Honoree Awards Becoming Most Awarded Headphone Brand In 2020

The CES Innovation Awards are an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products. The prestigious CES Innovation Awards are sponsored by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™, the owner and producer of CES the global gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. The CTA™ have been recognizing achievements in product design and engineering since 1976. The program recognizes honorees in a multitude of consumer technology product categories and distinguishes the highest rated in each. Products were scored based on how they impact the tech world. HELM products were deemed worthy based on meeting and exceeding standards in multiple areas, like build quality, design aesthetic, unique or novel ideas, and impact on the consumer electronics market.

About Helms CES Innovation Award-winning Products: The HELM DB12 AAAMP Mobile Headphone Amplifier fits in the palm of your hand. It is a first of its kind plug & play Amplifier for your favorite wired headphones offering +12 dB of zero distortion volume gain, improved stereo imaging and clarity (true linear amplification), and a user-controlled +6 dB bass boost. Powered by the THX® AAA™ technology, the Boost Cable is a THX® certified product that delivers studio-quality analog (not digital) amplification to any wired headphones. It offers the ideal portable hi-fi audio solution with over eight hours of mobile play time.

Rounding out the other winning products is the HELM MQA Mobile DAC. This MQA-certified DAC is a true audiophile-grade digital audio convertor and one of the smallest, most convenient MQA adapters available on the market. The portable Hi-Res DAC delivers no-compromise full MQA audio decoding for music and gaming.

The HELM Audio Triple Driver True Wireless are the world's first triple driver true wireless headphones with a unique intuitive rotary control dial. Combining the triple driver HELM sound signature, industry-leading connectivity range, ANC functionality, enhanced microphones, and exceptional battery life, the bar has been raised in the true wireless category.

Powered by the Qualcomm® QCC chipset the HELM Audio Electrostatic features a Dual Driver hybrid configuration that delivers not only the most advanced sound reproduction but also produces a deep bass that isn't usually prevalent with electrostatic technology. The HELM Audio Electrostatic True Wireless earphones also feature advanced Beamforming mics with ANC technology, auto charging, auto-pairing, low latency Qualcomm® aptX™ Audio and AAC Bluetooth codecs to match the latest smartphones capabilities.

"HELM Audio's new DB12 AAAMP Mobile Headphone Amplifier represents the world's first THX-certified in-line amplifier that brings our premium THX AAA experience to consumers," said Jason Fiber, Senior Vice President, Mobile, THX Ltd. "HELM Audio shares our passion for innovation that will continue to deliver premium quality audio experiences on the go at an amazing value," he added.

"Our latest releases bring us closer to delivering on our goals of bringing superior sound, innovation and value to our customers," says HELM Audio's CEO, Eric Johnson. "In a sea of over-priced and overseas sourced off-the-shelf headphones, HELM's goal is to take the time to design, engineer, tune and position our products so that everyone can enjoy superior studio-quality sound without breaking the bank. We are delighted and honored that the CTA has acknowledged our efforts," he added.

HELM is a British-American Audio Innovation company, founded in 2017 in Hong Kong by a proven team of product developers, marketing strategists, industry veterans, and musicians. With a passion for audio gear, great music, and the deep know-how needed to build world-class cutting-edge products, HELM set out to fill a vast market gap with an ambitious brand born for music lovers who desire immersive audio with ultramodern freedom and functionality, all at a tremendous value.

