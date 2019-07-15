HELM Audio™ True Wireless Earbuds Selected for Amazon Prime Day Exclusive

HONG KONG, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HELM Audio, a British-American venture of audio innovators, has had their TW5 true wireless headphones selected as an Amazon Prime Day Exclusive Launch Product, Amazon's biggest shopping event of the year. Beginning July 15th you can snag the brand new HELM TW5, featuring Bluetooth 5.0, Qualcomm's aptX HD Bluetooth codec, 6-8 hours of play time plus an additional 30 hours with the pocket friendly charging case, extended Bluetooth range, auto pairing, auto-charging and new dual mics for $129.99. To welcome the new TW5 buds, HELM will be featuring its first generation HELM True Wireless Headphones on a coveted Deal Of the Day from $99.99 to $64.99 on July 17th - making this week one of the best times all year to grab HELM gear.

The HELM True Wireless 5 in-ear headphones build on the success of the critically acclaimed sound, bass, comfort and sound isolation delivered by the first generation of HELM True Wireless headphones. Loaded with updated technology and features including Bluetooth 5, the Qualcomm® aptX™ Bluetooth codec featuring decreased latency, auto-pairing and auto-charging, and offers 6 to 8 hours of play time that can be extended further to 30 hours with its portable charging case.

Class-leading Bluetooth connectivity provides an impressive range of 60 feet, dual stereo mics deliver clear full stereo music and phone calls. Easy access smart buttons allow you to completely control your music, volume, easily control phone calls, and access your favorite voice assistant. The unique look of the diamond pattern shell is durable and scratch resistant, its anti-slip silicone padding provides a secure fit for any activity and voice notifications keep you in control.

