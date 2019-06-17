HELM Audio™ Unveils Range of High-Performance Headphones and Amp Cable for Mobile to Wired Headphones

HONG KONG, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier consumer electronics company, HELM Audio announced the debut of its new lineup of headphones, in-line amps and the next gen MQA adapter. The new lineup will include the HELM Boost Cable, powered by THX Achromatic Audio Amplifier (THX AAA™) technology ($99.99), the HELM Studio Planar Headphones ($349.99), the HELM TW5 True Wireless headphones ($129.99), the HELM MQA Adapter ($99.99) and the HELM Triple Driver HD SportsBand Headphones ($129.99). This latest release delivers on HELM's mission to use cutting-edge craftsmanship to deliver products with transcendent clarity, connectivity, and comfort. The new lineup can be demoed at the CANJAM SOCAL show at the Irvine Marriott in Irvine, California June 22nd-23rd. The HELM True Wireless headphones are now available on Amazon and HelmAudio.com and the rest of the new lineup will be available later this Summer.

HELM's latest release, the HELM True Wireless 5 in-ear headphones build on the success of the critically acclaimed sound, bass, comfort and sound isolation delivered by the first generation of HELM True Wireless headphones. Loaded with updated technology and features including Bluetooth 5, the Qualcomm® aptX™ Bluetooth codec featuring decreased latency, auto-pairing and auto-charging, and offering 6 to 8 hours of play time that can be extended further to 30 hours with its portable charging case. Class-leading Bluetooth connectivity provides an impressive range of 60 feet, dual stereo mics deliver clear full stereo music and phone calls. Easy access smart buttons allow you to completely control your music, volume, easily control phone calls, and access your favorite voice assistant. The unique look of the diamond pattern shell is durable and scratch resistant, its anti-slip silicone padding provides a secure fit for any activity and voice notifications keep you in control. These features place the HELM TW5 at the front of the pack of any true wireless competitors, and at a value that rivals any of the other premium true wireless brands.

HELM Audio is also debuting the HELM Boost Cable, a first of its kind new portable amplifier cable with a proprietary bass boost that connects between the underpowered audio output in mobile phones giving your favorite power-hungry wired headphones a boost! The HELM Boost Cable is integrated into a dual-ended 3.5mm solution that is lightweight fitting into the palm of your hand. The Plug and Play high-end silver conductor boost cable delivers +12 dB of zero distortion volume gain, improved stereo imaging, clarity (true linear amplification), and a user-controlled +6 dB bass boost delivering low-end sound you might not have thought possible from your headphones. The dual-ended 3.5mm boost cable ensures compatibility with almost every mobile device on the market with a headphone jack. Powered by the THX AAA™ technology, the Boost Cable, which has been conditionally approved as a THX® Certified product, delivers studio quality analog (not digital) amplification from your favorite mobile device to any wired headphones and is an ideal accompaniment to the HELM Studio Planar Headphones.

"Pending final testing, HELM Audio's new Boost Cable will represent the world's first THX Certified in-line amplifier that brings our premium THX AAA experience to consumers," said Peter Vasay, Senior Vice President and GM, Home, THX Ltd. "HELM Audio shares our passion for innovation that will continue to deliver premium quality audio experiences on the go at an amazing value," he added."

HELM Audio's flagship over ear headphones, the HELM Studio Planar Headphones, use custom designed drivers that are rectangular (most are round) with silver coiling, the highest conductive metal - an industry first. The drivers measure 66mm (most are 50mm) and the rectangular design flexes more evenly than both round planar and dynamic drivers minimizing distortion and delayed resonance while increasing accuracy and phase coherence. The silver voice coils significantly improve conductivity between high performance neodymium magnets, resulting in a superb audiophile-grade soundstage that lets you experience the music, feeling like you're right in front of your favorite artist.

The HELM Triple Driver HD SportsBand wireless headphones feature 3 drivers for precise reproduction of your favorite music, 25 hours of battery life, aptX™ HD Bluetooth codec, and magnetic earpieces for easy storage around users' necks when not in use. Also being shown at CANJAM is the HELM MQA Adapter. This new micro DAC adapter features a frequency response of -0.007dB (0-40kHz) and allows for full MQA conversion providing 16, 24, and 32-bit playback at up to 384kHz MQA sample rate, making the perfect solution for lossless end-to-end high-res music transmission for Android, Windows and iOS.

"Our latest releases bring us closer to delivering on our goals of bringing superior sound, innovation and value to our customers," says HELM Audio's CEO, Eric Johnson. "In a sea of over-priced and overseas sourced off-the-shelf headphones, HELM's goal is to take the time to design, engineer, tune and position our products so that everyone can enjoy superior studio-quality sound without breaking the bank," he added.

Meet the team and demo HELM Audio's new products at CANJAM SoCal, June 22nd-23rd at the Irvine Marriott located at 18000 Von Karman Avenue, Irvine, CA 92612. To learn more about HELM Audio's new products visit Helmaudio.com or join our Facebook community at Facebook.com/helmaudioltd. To schedule a demo or request a unit for review email Ari at ari@helmaudio.com

About HELM

Helm doesn't cut corners, only costs, democratizing superior audio for all music lovers. Our team is based on deep friendships from across the globe bringing together real experience in audio, CE manufacturing, and building leading brands in the headphone space. Years in the making, the HELM adventure begins with our shared ideals for creating revolutionary products for the love of great sound and value.

About THX Ltd.:

Founded by legendary filmmaker George Lucas in 1983, THX Ltd. and its partners provide premium entertainment experiences in the cinema, in the home and on the go. Over the past thirty-five years, THX has expanded its certification categories beyond studios and cinemas to consumer electronics, content, automotive systems and live entertainment. Today, THX continues to redefine entertainment, providing exciting new technologies and assurance of experiences which provide consumers with superior audio and visual fidelity and ensure an artist's vision is truthfully delivered to audiences worldwide. For more information visit THX.com, find us on Facebook, Instagram, and follow us on Twitter.

