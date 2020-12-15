HELM Receives CES Innovation Award For Intelligent Audio - SensusHD Smart Enhanced Hearing True Wireless Headphones

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HELM Audio Ltd., a globally distributed British-American audio innovation company today announced they were the recipient of a 2021 CES Innovation Honoree Award for their SensusHD, smart enhanced hearing true wireless headphones. Powered by a co-developed SenusHD app with audio DSP industry leader, Sonarworks and Native Voice integration for universal voice-assistance. This year's CES Innovation Honoree award marks the 5th such award in just the last two years for HELM Audio. The SensusHD will retail for $199.99 and will be available on Amazon and HELM's website Q2 2021.

The SensusHD represents the most advanced personalized enhanced hearing Bluetooth headphones on the market. Its design integrates groundbreaking lifestyle technologies with industry-leading 10 hr battery life to truly change and enhance hearing how the world hears. Pure HiFi quality audio for entertainment combined with the award winning SoundID audio profiling technology from Sonarworks developed exclusively for the SensusHD. This ground breaking technology is the gateway using the SensusHD app tuning frequency response to each person's unique hearing profile that enhances everything you want to hear, and Native Voice integration allows seamless access to universal voice assistants.

The HELM SensusHD app for iOS and Android unlocks the full potential of the SensusHD True Wireless allowing for your tailored hearing preferences. Users can use the SoundID feature to create their personalized sound profile based on their unique listening abilities by taking simple a/b comparison tests and selecting the audio they hear more clearly and like better. Machine learning algorithms analyze the data to create the personalized EQ curve and adjust the sound of Helm SensusHD accordingly. HELM's Smart Talk technology utilizes proprietary noise cancelling algorithms and discrete beam-forming microphones to focus on the speech and ambient sounds that a user wants to hear. When paired up with SensusHD' studio-tuned drivers, the result is crystal clear audio for HiFi music backed by crystal clear communications, combined with a dramatic reduction in background noise. Users can switch between Music Mode and Smart Talk Mode on the fly. Native Voice integration provides direct access to Alexa, Siri, and new branded voice services like Hey Spotify/Uber.

The result is superior sound for everyday entertainment, unparalleled call quality, and an inconspicuous smart hearing tool. While not for use as a medical device, the HELM Audio SensusHD is the next generation for enhanced hearing that doubles as an industry leading Bluetooth true wireless headphone. The tell-tale beige and clumsy design of typical hearing aided equipment is a thing of the past.

The SensusHD bridges a gap between affordable audiophile quality headphones and expensive (and aesthetically awkward) hearing aids. SensusHD delivers studio-quality headphone sound and unparalleled hearing assistance in a long-lasting Bluetooth earbud, all in a convenient form factor and at an affordable price.

"The SensusHD is revolutionary, in-step with our mission to deliver innovative sound solutions that offer users the ultimate choice in sound quality, freedom, functionality and ultimately improving quality of life through hearing more, said Eric Johnson, CEO of HELM Audio. "Our partnership with Sonarworks and Native Voice allows us to bring leading-edge technologies and combine it with our studio-tuned sound signature to offer our users a new way forward in enhanced hearing devices," he added.

"Based on our award winning SoundID technology for creating individually perfected sound profiles for every listener the HELM SensusHD headphones enter a new frontier of sound perfection. Now every listener of Helm SensusHD will be able to tailor their headphones to match their unique hearing and sound preferences," said Martins Popelis, Sonarworks Co-Founder & CPO.

Learn more about HELM Audio's new products visit Helmaudio.com or join our Facebook community at Facebook.com/helmaudioltd. To request a unit for review email Ari at [email protected].

ABOUT HELM

HELM Audio™ Ltd. is a British-American Audio Innovation company setting sail on a course of audio innovation and discovery delivering studio-level audio quality to our mobile world. The results have broken the sound barrier and shattered the old-guard expectations of what is possible. Founded in 2017 by an elite global squad of musicians, audio engineers, proven product developers and industry veterans, HELM headphones and accessories deliver thrilling and immersive audio quality that put the "make you wanna dance" style back into everyday audio experiences - all perfected for our mobile lifestyle and at prices that won't break the bank.

SOURCE HELM Audio Ltd.

Related Links

https://helmaudio.com

