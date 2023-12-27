Helm.ai Announces DNN Foundation Models for Intent Prediction and Path Planning

News provided by

Helm.ai

27 Dec, 2023, 11:00 ET

Company Applies Deep Teaching to Build Scalable AI Approach for L2/L3 ADAS through L4

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Helm.ai, provider of next-generation AI software for autonomous driving and automation of robotics, today announced DNN (Deep Neural Network)-based foundation models for behavioral prediction and decision-making as part of the company's AI software stack for high-end ADAS L2/L3 and L4 autonomous driving.  

The company has trained DNN foundation models to make predictions about the behavior of vehicles and pedestrians in complex urban scenarios, as well as to predict the path an autonomous vehicle would take in those situations, which are critical ingredients of the decision-making capabilities for self-driving cars. Helm.ai leveraged its industry-validated surround view full scene semantic segmentation and 3D detection system as the core representation to enable training intent prediction and path planning capabilities. Additionally, the foundation models are trained using the company's proprietary Deep Teaching technology to achieve broad predictive capability in a scalable way.

Helm.ai's technology learns directly from real driving data and uses the company's highly accurate and temporally stable perception system to capture information about complex behaviors of vehicles and pedestrians and the surrounding driving environment, leading to DNNs that automatically learn subtle yet important aspects of urban driving. The foundation models powering Helm.ai's intent and path prediction gather input from a series of observed images and generate predicted video sequences that represent the most likely possible outcomes of what happens next. The models also provide a predicted path for the autonomous vehicle that is consistent with the intent prediction. Both the intent prediction and path prediction capabilities are essential for planning the safest optimal action by the autonomous vehicle.

Importantly, the Helm DNN foundation models for intent prediction and path planning are trained in the highly scalable Deep Teaching paradigm, enabling unsupervised learning about complex urban driving scenarios directly from real driving data. This approach circumvents cumbersome physics-based simulators and hand-coded rules, which are insufficient to capture the full complexity of driving in the real world. In particular, the Helm.ai development and validation pipeline, while optimized for high end ADAS L2/L3 mass production software, can also be directly applied to L4 fully autonomous applications. Moreover, the Helm.ai scalable AI approach readily generalizes to robotics domains beyond self-driving vehicles.

Helm.ai is building an AI-first approach to autonomous driving that is designed to seamlessly scale from high-end ADAS L2/L3 mass production programs all the way to large scale L4 deployments. The company's software-only platform is hardware-agnostic and vision-first, addressing the critical perception problem for vision yet also incorporating sensor fusion between vision and radar/lidar as needed. The technology advancements announced today accelerate the value of Helm.ai's software offering by paving the way for scalable development and validation of AI-based intent prediction and path planning software for autonomous vehicles.

"At Helm.ai we are pioneering a highly scalable AI approach that addresses high end ADAS L2/L3 mass production and large scale L4 deployments simultaneously in the same framework," said Helm.ai CEO Vladislav Voroninski.

"Perception is the critical first component of any self-driving stack. The more comprehensive and temporally stable a perception system is, the easier it is to build the downstream prediction capabilities, which is especially critical for complex urban environments. Leveraging our industry-validated surround-view urban perception system and Deep Teaching training technology, we trained DNN foundation models for intent prediction and path planning to learn directly from real driving data, allowing them to understand a wide variety of urban driving scenarios and the subtleties of human behavior without the need for traditional physics based simulators or hand-coded rules."

Helm.ai closed a $55 million Series C funding round in August 2023. The round was led by Freeman Group and includes investments from venture capital firms ACVC Partners and Amplo as well as strategic investments from Honda Motor, Goodyear Ventures, and Sungwoo Hitech. This financing brings the total amount raised by Helm.ai to $102M.

About Helm.ai
Helm.ai is building the next generation of AI software for high-end ADAS, L4 autonomous driving and robotics. Founded in November 2016 in Menlo Park, CA, the company has re-envisioned the way AI software is built to make truly scalable autonomous driving a reality. For more information on Helm.ai, including its products, SDK and open career opportunities, visit https://www.helm.ai/ or find Helm.ai on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Helm.ai

Also from this source

Helm.ai schließt C-Runde über 55 Mio. US-Dollar ab und expandiert von Düsseldorf aus nach Europa

Helm.ai schließt C-Runde über 55 Mio. US-Dollar ab und expandiert von Düsseldorf aus nach Europa

Helm.ai, ein preisgekrönter Entwickler von KI-Software der nächsten Generation für autonomes Fahren und Robotik mit Sitz im Silicon Valley, gab heute ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Automotive

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.