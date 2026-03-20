Helmet Head Launches Preventative Patch to Help Athletes Combat 'Helmet Acne'

The new Anti-Acne Sports Patch targets breakouts caused by helmets, chin straps and sports gear before they start.

WELLINGTON, Fla., March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Helmet Head has announced the launch of its Anti-Acne Sports Patch, designed to help athletes prevent breakouts caused by helmets and sports equipment. The first-of-its-kind patch targets Acne Mechanica, a type of acne often caused by heat, friction, pressure and sweat created by gear such as helmets, chin straps and protective pads.

Helmet Head Anti-Acne Sports Patch

Common among athletes in sports including football, hockey, lacrosse, cycling and baseball, Acne Mechanica develops when sweat and bacteria become trapped between the skin and equipment during training and competition. The patch creates a breathable, moisture-locking barrier between the skin and gear, helping reduce irritation while supporting healthier skin.

Helmet Head's patch is designed to be worn directly on the skin under helmets, straps and pads. Dermatologist-approved for teens and adults, it contains salicylic acid, tea tree oil, niacinamide and Vitamin C, ingredients known to calm inflammation and keep pores clear. The patch is comfortable, nearly invisible and stays in place during practices and games.

The concept for the brand originated on the sidelines of youth sports.

"The idea came from watching our kids play hockey and lacrosse," said David Caracappa, co-founder of Helmet Head. "We saw how the combination of heat, sweat and friction from gear could impact their skin and confidence. There wasn't a product specifically designed to prevent that, so we created one specifically for athletes."

Helmet Head focuses on preventing breakouts before they occur, offering a simple, convenient solution that athletes can apply prior to practices or games to protect their skin.

Made in the USA, the Helmet Head Anti-Acne Sports Patch is available for $19.99 per pack of five and can also be found on Amazon and TikTok Shop. For more information, visit www.helmet-head.com.

About Helmet Head:

Helmet Head is the first brand dedicated to defending against Acne Mechanica, a type of acne caused by friction, pressure, and sweat from helmets and sports gear. Designed for athletes of all levels, Helmet Head's Anti-Acne Sports Patch takes a preventive-first, treat-second approach, protecting skin before breakouts occur. The brand helps build confidence and keeps athletes focused on their game. Follow them on Instagram @helmetheadpatch.

SOURCE Helmet Head