HelmetFitting.com Introduces SHEMA97 Functional Active Mask

AUBURN, Ala., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HelmetFitting.com, which provides equipment-fitting resources to get athletes "Fit to Play," announces the launch of the SHEMA97 Functional Active Mask, a high-performance face mask that provides protection without stifling wearers during physical activity.

HelmetFitting.com's SHEMA97 Functional Active Mask uses high-performance nano fabric technology to protect the respiratory system from harmful substances and infectious sources. The SHEMA97 mask allows for easy breathing without leaving users feeling stifled. Weighing only six grams, this lightweight mask applies less pressure to the ears, while the applied functional nose support protects from external toxic substances. The SHEMA97 mask is currently being worn by coaches and players throughout the Southeastern Conference.

HelmetFitting.com's SHEMA97 Functional Active Mask uses nano fabric technology to protect the respiratory system from harmful substances and infectious sources. The micro dustproof fabric helps prevent the inhalation of airborne dust and potential virus-laden particles with a 97.1% fine dust filter rate. Its special purpose fabric filters particles down to one micron for superior protection.

Dana Marquez, HelmetFitting.com founder and associate athletics director of equipment operations at Auburn University, worked with the Atlanta-based North American Group to create the SHEMA97 mask.

"This is for helping people who have to wear a mask, like I do, all day, every day," Marquez said. "The science behind it is pretty amazing. The idea was to find a mask that our student athletes and coaches are comfortable wearing."

Built for comfort, the SHEMA97 mask allows for easy breathing without leaving users feeling stifled. Weighing only six grams, this lightweight mask applies less pressure to the ears, while the applied functional nose support protects from external toxic substances. A cooling function allows for prime air circulation, and straps are easily adjustable with a sturdy toggle and lanyard.

Since its launch, the SHEMA97 mask has been featured on notable platforms like al.com, in an article titled "What kind of COVID mask was Nick Saban wearing?" The article references University of Alabama head football coach Nick Saban's use of the SHEMA97 Functional Active Mask. The mask is currently being worn by coaches and players throughout the Southeastern Conference.

In addition, the active wear mask has been touted by ESPN's Holly Rowe, who applauded the SHEMA97 mask and Marquez in an October 2020 Twitter post.

"Yes, Auburn is helping @AlabamaFTBL and I can honestly say this has changed my mask life!" Rowe Tweeted.

For more information or media inquiries about the SHEMA97 Functional Active Mask, please contact Dana Marquez at 334-707-3409 or [email protected].

