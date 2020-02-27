Helms College to Launch New Culinary Degree

AUGUSTA, Ga., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Associate Degree in Culinary Operations in Resorts and Clubs (CORC) is scheduled to launch in July of 2020 at Helms College.

The Augusta campus of Helms College will launch the new degree, which will bring The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company culture and philosophy to the classroom through brand ambassador presentations as well as an exclusive externship at The Ritz-Carlton Reynolds, Lake Oconee during the program. Upon successful completion of this degree, the resort will provide mentorship for students upon graduation regarding employment opportunities within the many luxury brands of Marriott International.

"Our executive team is very excited about this project and we are looking forward to this partnership," said Edgar Carrera, Executive Chef at The Ritz-Carlton Reynolds, Lake Oconee.

Set along the waterfront, just 75 miles east of Atlanta, the resort offers five-star amenities, natural beauty and a quiet escape from everyday life for guests.

"Our goal is to create opportunities that will significantly contribute to the education and progression of these students and serve them well in their future culinary careers."

Students enrolling in the new CORC degree program will be required to meet the admission requirements for Helms College and be interviewed by The Ritz-Carlton Reynolds, Lake Oconee. Students will also have the opportunity for experiential learning with Edgar's Hospitality Group including The Pinnacle Club, Edgar's Above Broad and abundant culinary applied learning opportunities during Masters week in Augusta.

"This will be a rigorous program designed to train students from all over the world for a resort and club-focused culinary career," noted Dr. Gary Markowitz, Senior Vice President of Education at Helms College. "The Ritz-Carlton Reynolds, Lake Oconee is an enthusiastic and generous partner in this endeavor, and we look forward to providing students with an educational and training opportunity unlike any other."

For more information on this accredited associate degree, visit www.HelmsGoldStandardCulinary.com or call 84.GO-HELMS.

About Helms College

Helms College, a private, independent postsecondary career school sponsored by Goodwill Industries of Middle Georgia, Inc. and licensed by the Georgia Nonpublic Postsecondary Education Commission, offers accredited programs through its two hospitality schools and school of health services.

