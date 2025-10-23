Helmsman Imports Marks, A New York-based Strategic Partner to Premium and Craft Beverage Brands Seeking to Launch and Grow in the U.S. Market, Announces 100 Brand Milestone, Empowering Innovation in the U.S. Market

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Helmsman Imports, a New York-based strategic partner to premium and craft beverage brands seeking to launch and grow in the U.S. Market, is excited to announce it has partnered with 100 brands since its 2021 launch.

Helmsman continues to lead a modern approach to U.S. market entry—offering transparent pricing, compliance expertise, and hands-on support for both domestic and international producers.

This milestone underscores the company's growing influence as a forward-thinking importer helping beverage brands of all sizes scale sustainably in the complex U.S. marketplace.

Among its standout partners are Rare Character, a U.S. whiskey company founded by Pablo Moix and Peter Nevenglosky, celebrated for its collector-driven single-barrel releases and emphasis on transparency; and Oliana Experience, founded by Taichi Seki, is a luxury Japanese portfolio showcasing premium whiskies and wines that blend traditional craftsmanship with contemporary innovation. The brand embodies a deep respect for Japanese culture and artistry, offering consumers a refined taste of Japan's evolving beverage identity. Both Rare Character and Oliana Experience exemplify the innovation, authenticity, and craftsmanship Helmsman champions—demonstrating how bold ideas and distinct storytelling continue to shape the future of the U.S. beverage landscape.

"Reaching 100 brands in just four years shows how much trust and momentum there is around our mission," said Jeff Diego, Founder of Helmsman Imports.

Diego continues, "We're proud to partner with makers and founders who share our belief that the next generation of beverage growth will come from creativity, transparency, and genuine connection with consumers."

Crafted by spirits entrepreneurs for alcohol entrepreneurs, Helmsman brings first-hand industry know-how to every client…

Full Scope of Tailored, Hands-On Support for Beverage Brands

Helmsman delivers a full stack of tailored support across all phases of U.S. market entry:

Import & Compliance Management

TTB and state licensing, COLA/labeling, formula submissions, ongoing compliance monitoring

Logistics & Fulfillment

Freight, warehousing, customs, routing to on- and off-premise accounts

Financial & Data Tools

Transparent pricing models, invoicing, financial reconciliation, sales dashboards, and reporting

Strategic & Advisory Services

Route-to-market planning, distributor channel intelligence, portfolio strategy, brand introductions

Unlike a traditional importer, Helmsman works as a partner, not a middleman—offering customized approaches that help clients navigate the U.S. three-tier system, scale as they grow, and respond to changing market needs. Helmsman is especially flexible for start-ups, adapting service levels and models to each brand's maturity and ambition.

Select Clients Of-Note

Helmsman collaborates with a curated roster of independent beverage brands. Below are deeper profiles of some clients:

Rare Character Whiskey — Rare Character Whiskey stands apart as a curator of exceptional American whiskeys. Leveraging deep partnerships with top distillers, the brand sources distinctive, limited expressions that have never been available to the public. Each selection reflects Rare Character's commitment to authenticity, quality, and discovery.

Oliana Experience showcases exceptional Japanese wines, whiskies, brandies, and liqueurs, blending tradition with modern creativity through collaborations with master artisans. The company has recently introduced Sato Distilleries Japanese Whisky, along with Kobe Wine and Brandy, to the U.S. market.

Hella Cocktail Co. — Makers of botanically inspired mixers, bitters, and ready-to-drink cocktails, rooted in real ingredients and bold flavor.

Drifter Spirits' mission is to discover and share the world's most unique, beautifully crafted spirits—created to elevate and inspire the modern bar program.

Current Portfolio:

Avuá Cachaça — A meticulously crafted Brazilian cane spirit that honors traditional distillation and the distinct character of regional terroir. www.avuacachaca.com.br





Svöl Aquavit — A modern expression of Scandinavian aquavit, blending time-honored spice traditions with contemporary finesse. www.svolaquavit.com





Paladar Tequila — A small-batch tequila from Jalisco, rooted in authenticity and devoted to purity of origin. www.paladartequila.com





Choco Smooth — A chocolate-infused spirit crafted for today's mixologists, merging indulgence with creativity. www.chocosmooth.com

Momentum To-Date & Key Differentiators

Helmsman's flexible, founder-friendly model helps newer brands avoid prohibitive minimums or rigid contract structures

helps newer brands avoid prohibitive minimums or rigid contract structures Its technology-forward systems , including dashboards and automated reporting, differentiate it in a traditionally opaque import space

, including dashboards and automated reporting, differentiate it in a traditionally opaque import space Helmsman is actively expanding its licensed operations into more states to unlock more direct distribution potential

The company's reputation is growing in craft and premium beverage circles as a go-to for brands seeking a "smart import partner" rather than a distributor

To learn more, visit https://helmsmanimports.com/ .

