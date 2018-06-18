Helo Perspective Launches New Website Created by The Time Group

Jake Carey, founder and COO for Helo Perspective, recently gave insight for a RCR Wireless article titled "The Emerging Role of Drones in Network Operations and Maintenance" by Susan Rambo. The article referenced Goldman Sachs Research which forecasts a $100 billion market opportunity for drones by 2020, with commercial and civil government sectors expected to spend $13 billion using drones by 2020.

Helo Perspective is positioned to provide cutting edge services to various vertical industries, including telecommunication, transportation, oil and gas, real estate, construction and public safety companies, by providing a safer inspection alternative which can save lives and through offering highly efficient processes to capture data and processes to cut costs and increase profitability for its clients. The sUAS industry is the New Frontier in many industries and Helo Perspective has a nationwide network of Helo Certified Pilots prepared to quickly respond to clients' needs. Drones are becoming an everyday resource for how many companies do business. "Helo Perspective has anticipated this need within the market and is ready to meet this demand," states Johnie Johnson, President & CEO for Helo Perspective.

The new site offers a fully integrated pilot network including online application portal. Clients can also request service and a quote directly from the site as well as staying informed of the latest news through the press area. Through utilization of their website and social media outlets, Helo Perspective is creating an enhanced customer communication environment that is informative and engaging.

"We believe the new website, along with newly created marketing materials and social media channels created by our team, will establish Helo Perspective as the premiere provider of commercial drone services," stated Margaret McKoin, CEO The Time Group.

For more information on Helo Perspective, please visit www.heloperspective.com. For more information about The Time Group, visit www.thetimegroup.net.

