Help at Home Acquires Community Care Systems Inc.

CHICAGO, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Help at Home, the leading national provider of in-home, person-centered care for seniors and people with disabilities, announced the acquisition of Community Care Systems Inc. (CCS), a long-established provider of high-quality, in-home services with 13 branch locations throughout Illinois.

"I am pleased to add such a reputable and experienced home care partner to our Help at Home family," said Help at Home CEO Chris Hocevar. "The addition of CCS, a business serving more than 5,900 clients, enables us to deliver quality care in the home to even more individuals. It supports our strategy of driving local market density as the employer of choice for caregivers and the partner of choice for payors."

As two longstanding participants in the Illinois market, the Help at Home and CCS businesses complement each other, enhancing the ability to provide comprehensive, coordinated care and addressing the ever-growing need for quality, home-based care. Founded in the early 1980s and based in Springfield, Illinois, CCS is a long-established provider of high-quality in-home services employing over 2,700 field employees and serving more than 5,900 clients.

"This acquisition is a continuation of our growth strategy in Illinois, enabling us to support CCS clients with Help at Home's operational expertise, technology and data infrastructure. We are excited to welcome the CCS clients, caregivers and administrative staff into our family," said Help at Home President Tim O'Rourke. Help at Home intends to execute on opportunities to provide CCS clients with quality care, enabling them to have Great Days in the home, the preferred setting of care."

The Help at Home team would like to thank CSS founders Frank and Bill Vala, who built a company with an incredible legacy for serving seniors and are committed to supporting the CCS clients through the transition to Help at Home.

Help at Home was supported by Westcove Partners, LLC and Ropes and Gray LLP in this transaction while CCS was supported by Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP.

For more than 45 years Help at Home, a leading provider of high-quality relationship-based home care to seniors and persons with disabilities, has provided person-centered care that helps people remain in their homes. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company provides in-home, community-based care in 13 states in 169 locations with the help of 30,000 highly trained, compassionate caregivers who have relationships with 67,000 clients. For more about Help at Home and its services, visit helpathome.com.

