Help at Home Named as Gold Winner in McKnight's Excellence in Technology Awards

News provided by

Help at Home

12 Oct, 2023, 10:08 ET

Company's latest tech innovation improves care operations

CHICAGO, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Help at Home, the leading national provider of innovative, high-quality, in-home personal care services, announced today that it was recognized as a Gold award-winner as part of the McKnight's Excellence in Technology Award Program, a joint effort by McKnight's Long-Term Care News, McKnight's Senior Living and McKnight's Home Care.

Continue Reading
Earning the highest honor in the Technology Awards “Keep It Super Simple” category, Help at Home’s winning entry “Leveraging Data to Improve Care Quality” detailed the company’s business intelligence and operations teams’ innovation that was designed to connect data sets across multiple platforms in a single-use tool to support more efficient operations that create improvements in the way the company provides client care.
Earning the highest honor in the Technology Awards “Keep It Super Simple” category, Help at Home’s winning entry “Leveraging Data to Improve Care Quality” detailed the company’s business intelligence and operations teams’ innovation that was designed to connect data sets across multiple platforms in a single-use tool to support more efficient operations that create improvements in the way the company provides client care.

Earning the highest honor in the Technology Awards "Keep It Super Simple" category, Help at Home's winning entry "Leveraging Data to Improve Care Quality" detailed the company's business intelligence and operation's innovation designed to connect data sets across multiple platforms in a single-use tool to support more efficient operations that create improvements in the way the company provides client care.

As a result of the tech-savvy tool, Help at Home realized utilization and accuracy improvements in its method of tracking authorized care hours that lead to better-served clients and more stringent billing accuracy processes for the company. Operations teams can view metrics in real-time dashboards bringing consistency and transparency across multi-state and specific branch-level KPIs to better manage care and hours served.

"As part of our 'caring for the caregiver' philosophy, we strive to continuously identify ways we can innovate through technology to improve the support we provide our 53,000 caregivers to help them provide the very best service for their clients," said Help at Home's Vice President of Enterprise Analytics Marek Bako. "We know that the time caregivers spend in the home is valuable. Help at Home's business intelligence team is proud to have created a best-in-class technology solution that allows our organization to improve quality outcomes and operate more efficiently.

"Each year, we are excited to see, recognize and share examples of how technology is used in big and small ways to improve the lives of older adults and those who care for them," said McKnight's Editorial Director John O'Connor. Nominations were judged by an external panel of industry experts. To see the full list of winners, and for more information about the program, visit www.mcknightstechawards.com.

The long-running McKnight's Excellence in Technology Awards program honors providers that convey how technology has improved care and operations in their organizations.

About Help at Home
Help at Home is the leading national provider of high-quality, relationship-based home care services offering innovative programs designed to help seniors and underserved populations remain healthy in their homes. As of June 30, 2023, Help at Home operated more than 180 branch locations across 11 states and provided in-home personal care and other home-based services to more than 66,000 clients with the help of more than 50,000 highly trained and compassionate caregivers. Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Help at Home has nearly 50 years of operating experience in the home care industry. For more information about Help at Home, visit www.helpathome.com.

SOURCE Help at Home

Also from this source

Newsweek Recognizes Help at Home as One of America's Greatest Workplaces for Parents and Families

Newsweek Recognizes Help at Home as One of America's Greatest Workplaces for Parents and Families

Help at Home, the leading national provider of innovative, high-quality, relationship-based in-home personal care services, today announced that it...

Help at Home Continues Growth Strategy with Two Recent Home Care Acquisitions in Ohio and Indiana

Help at Home, the leading national provider of innovative, high-quality, in-home personal care services, announced the completion of two...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Data Analytics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.