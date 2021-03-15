Help at Home Names Chris Hocevar Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Hocevar, who will remain on the Board in addition to serving as CEO, said: "I am honored to lead Help at Home and to work alongside this incredible team of caregivers and employees that have such a meaningful role in the lives of our individuals we serve. It has been great being a part of this exceptional growth platform as a Board member and I am even more excited to take on the role as CEO to help to bring high quality chronic care management at home to more families. We have an exciting opportunity to further expand our strong and differentiated platform, for the benefit of even more individuals – so that they can live life on their own terms."

"I want to personally thank Paul for his committed leadership over these past few years. Since joining Help at Home in 2018, he has built the company into the leading home health platform, growing our footprint from 133 locations to over 167 today. He has also been instrumental in building out the executive leadership team and driving industry-leading growth with an unwavering focus on providing quality care. All of us are very pleased that he will continue to contribute to Help at Home's success as part of our Board," added Mr. Hocevar.

"Leading Help at Home has been a tremendous privilege. I am particularly proud of our mission-driven team and 30,000 caregivers, who in the past year have remained fiercely dedicated to providing critical services and in-home care to vulnerable populations. I am confident the Company is well positioned to realize its future potential and I look forward to continuing to support its growth trajectory as a Board member," said Mr. Mastrapa.

Mr. Hocevar brings a deep understanding of Help at Home's business, having served as a member of the Board, and a wealth of industry knowledge from his distinguished career building, leading, and advising healthcare organizations. He worked for Cigna for 16 years, serving in many executive leadership capacities, most recently as President of U.S. Business Segments, Specialty Businesses, and Global Strategy. Before joining Cigna, he worked in Deloitte Consulting's global insurance practice. Mr. Hocevar serves on the Boards of Shatterproof, Community Psychiatry, and Civitas. He received an MBA from Case Western Reserve University's Weatherhead School of Management and a B.A. in Accounting from the University of Toledo.

About Help at Home, LLC

Founded in 1975, Help at Home is a leading U.S. home care provider delivering in-home care to seniors and persons with disabilities. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company provides home and community-based services in 12 states: Alabama, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Pennsylvania, and South Carolina. The company serves approximately 67,000 clients through 167 locations with approximately 30,000 caregivers. For more information, please visit www.helpathome.com.

Media Contacts

Libby Dembski

[email protected]

SOURCE Help At Home, LLC

Related Links

https://helpathome.com

