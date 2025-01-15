Help at Home Recognized as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2025 by Newsweek

Company's Diverse Culture Honored for Second Consecutive Year

CHICAGO, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Help at Home, the leading national provider of innovative, high-quality, relationship-based, in-home personal care services, announced today it has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2025. This is the second consecutive year Help at Home has been recognized as a leader in diversity by Newsweek.

"Newsweek's acknowledgment of the company's commitment to diversity highlights the enduring success of our 50-year history of prioritizing employees and caregiver support," said Help at Home's Chief Human Resources Officer Michelle Bonfilio. "The award also reflects our dedication to cultivating a diverse workplace that celebrates our team's contributions, empowers career advancement and nurtures a true sense of belonging. This robust approach not only drives exceptional retention rates and long tenures, but also inspires long-term relationships between clients and caregivers to create Great Days and Meaningful Moments."

Newsweek acknowledges that the selection criteria included identifying organizations that are genuinely dedicated to supporting a diverse workforce which can be challenging for job seekers to find. Help at Home prides itself on emphasizing diversity by recruiting and retaining employees of various ages, races, genders, sexual orientations and abilities.

"Through a diverse pool of nearly 60,000 caregivers, Help at Home has the rewarding opportunity to create mutually beneficial matches between clients and caregivers," said Culture, Diversity and Inclusion Director Muziet Shata. "These matches are essential to creating lasting relationships that result in both happy clients and caregivers."

This designation is a true testament to Help at Home's commitment to its deep-rooted "caring for the caregiver" philosophy. In the past three years, Help at Home has received several Forbes Best Employer and Newsweek recognitions – and for each of these recognitions, we thank our team of dedicated caregivers and administrative employees.

America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2025 is determined by a large-scale employer study based on over 339,000 employee interviews and more than 4.8 million company reviews that have been gathered in the last three years. This establishes America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2025 as one of the largest independent employee studies in the country.

About Help at Home

Help at Home is the leading national provider of high-quality, home care services offering innovative programs designed to help seniors and underserved complex chronic populations remain healthy in their homes. As of June 2024, Help at Home operated more than 180 branch locations across 11 states and provided in-home personal care and integrated care management services to approximately 67,000 clients with the help of more than 58,000 highly trained and compassionate caregivers. Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Help at Home has nearly 50 years of operating experience in the home care industry. For more information about Help at Home, visit helpathome.com.

Kristen Trenaman

Vice President of Public Relations and Brand

[email protected]

Contact: 502-445-4126

SOURCE Help at Home