Help at Home's New Leadership Team in Place

CHICAGO, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Help at Home, the leading national provider of in-home person-centered care for seniors and people with disabilities, announced corporate leadership team additions. The Help at Home team will progress its strategy of delivering innovative home care growth and push industry evolution, enabling enhanced care in the home.

Help at Home's mission is to enable individuals to have Great Days with independence and dignity at home. The company has a long history of creating meaningful moments for clients, helping them receive care as they remain in their homes, the preferred setting of care.

Chris Hocevar, CEO, as previously announced, has a wealth of industry knowledge from his distinguished health care career building, leading and advising health care organizations, serving on the company's board of directors and 16 years in a wide array of executive leadership roles at Cigna. See full bio.

In addition to Help at Home's new CEO, eight highly experienced C-suite health care executives have joined the company to form a strong leadership team that will position the company for growth and innovation. Help at Home's new leadership team includes a line-up of health care veterans with strong, diverse backgrounds covering all aspects of the health care industry and proven track records of driving record-setting innovation and growth.

"I'm confident the combined expertise of our newly assembled leadership team will drive innovation and growth for Help at Home and help push the entire industry forward," said CEO Chris Hocevar. "With more than 45 years of home care experience and 40 million hours in the home each year, we create countless meaningful moments between clients and caregivers. Our experienced executive team is well-positioned to build on each of these interactions to enhance care with data and technology, delivering a more holistic care model of the future," said Hocevar.

At a Glance / The Help at Home Leadership team with CEO Chris Hocevar at the helm:

Tim O'Rourke, Home Care President joins with more than 25 years of health care leadership experience. He has a proven track record of delivering successful quality health outcomes and solid business results. Previously, he was CEO of Ascension Complete, managing director of marketplace for Centene, and a senior executive at Humana. See full bio.

Elina Onitskansky, Chief Growth and Strategy Officer brings deep expertise developing winning strategies during unprecedented industry change, having served as senior vice president and head of strategy for Molina Healthcare and as an associate partner within McKinsey's Healthcare Systems and Services practice. See full bio.

Ray Smithberger, Chief Operating Officer joins with extensive experience driving performance improvement during market disruption. Previously, he was senior vice president of operations for pharmacy benefit management at Rite Aid and chief operating officer for commercial segments and specialty businesses at Cigna. See full bio.

Dr. Stephen Friedhoff, Chief Clinical Officer brings extensive healthcare expertise, having previously served as enterprise chief clinical officer and other leadership roles for Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield. He was previously a practicing family medicine physician. See full bio.

Carole Hodsdon, Chief Information Officer brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in health care IT, serving in executive positions at Complex Care Solutions, Medecision and Cigna. Throughout her career, Carole drove simplification and modernization of legacy systems. See full bio.

Priscilla Messir, Chief People Officer joins with significant experience in change management, organizational development, and elevation of strategic HR practices, having earned a consistent track record of excellence at RGIS, LLC, Nielsen, Burger King, and Limited Brands. See full bio.

Joe Bonaccorsi, Chief Legal Officer brings broad experience as a lawyer, general counsel, compliance officer, governance specialist, and human resources leader for companies including Akorn, Inc., Walgreens and Option Care, Inc. See full bio.

Howard Wall, Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer joins with extensive experience in leading health care organizations, holding senior leadership posts at Regional Care Hospital Partners, Province Healthcare, and Capella Healthcare. See full bio.

In addition to these new leaders, Help at Home continues to benefit from the talents of Eric Mollman, chief financial officer (See full bio) and Joel Davis, chief caregiver officer (See full bio).

About Help at Home

For more than 45 years Help at Home, a leading provider of high-quality relationship-based home care to seniors and persons with disabilities, has provided person-centered care that helps people remain in their homes. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company provides in-home, community-based care in 13 states in 169 locations with the help of 30,000 highly trained, compassionate caregivers who have relationships with 67,000 clients. For more about Help at Home and its services, visit helpathome.com.

