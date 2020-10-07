Help Desk Cavalry's Acquisition of Cavu Networks Fortifies Their Position as Kitsap County's Leading Business Technology Provider

BREMERTON, Wash., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kitsap County's most trusted business technology providers announced that they are joining forces with the acquisition of Cavu Networks (Cavu) by Help Desk Cavalry (HDCav). This not only deepens HDCav's footprint in Kitsap, but also strengthens their laser-focus on a single goal—to ensure Kitsap businesses and families thrive.

"I'm well aware of the respect and care that HDCav shows their clients and employees, and it resembles my own. That why this is such a natural next step for Cavu," said John Benjamin who is Cavu Networks' founder. "I'm beyond confident that Cavu's clients will have the same great experiences that HDCav's clients do, especially since the entire Cavu staff will stay on. The unified team will absolutely ensure that the transition will be smooth, careful, and considerate."

John will stay on as HDCav's Sr. Technology Account Manager and oversee much of the transition efforts. His employees will augment the staff at HDCav, increasing it to over 25 and adding depth to their expertise in support, coordination, and technical design.

Help Desk Cavalry will continue to operate as such, and Steve Treanor, HDCav's President and CEO, will keep his position, managing the company's growth plans, improvements, and community involvement.

"My team and I are humbled and grateful that Cavu thinks highly enough of the way we do business to entrust us with their clients and employees. By merging our talents, we're able to provide better service to all clients as we continue our efforts to contribute to our community. We're also extremely excited to partner with even more long-standing Kitsap County businesses. Many of whom we have actually known personally for years," says Steve Treanor. "I've always admired the Cavu staff for their customer service. We know they'll find that their new coworkers fit perfectly with their values, as they do with ours."

The company began in 2013 with the goal of supporting the small to medium sized businesses in Kitsap County, WA so they can excel at doing what they do best. Now HDCav promises "Business Technology Guaranteed," providing the advanced security, services, and support that are only possible by employing an entire IT department. And they do it for far less than the cost of maintaining that staff in-house. It operates today with the unwavering understanding that by helping small businesses thrive, they help Kitsap communities do the same.

Beginning in 2004, Cavu Networks is a trusted provider of IT and technology related services for small and medium businesses located in the Puget Sound area. They are dedicated to providing dependable computer services to businesses that want to increase efficiency and their bottom lines. With their holistic approach to network design, delivery, and support companies can rest easy, knowing that their technology is safe, secure, and running smoothly. Their experienced professionals provide IT consulting of the highest value.

