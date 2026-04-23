Help Desk Migration Delivers Enterprise Zendesk to Salesforce Agentforce Migration for Pandora

TERNOPIL, Ukraine, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Help Desk Migration, the automated service by Relokia, has successfully led a massive enterprise data migration for global retail giant Pandora. The project moved from Zendesk to Salesforce Agentforce (Service Cloud) over 1.2 million historical support records. This shift merged Pandora's regional support hubs into a single, high-performance ecosystem.

"Moving to Salesforce allows us to better integrate customer service operations with other internal systems and create a more unified platform for managing customer interactions," the Pandora team stated. "The platform provided flexibility, scalability, and the ability to customize workflows according to our business needs."

Scaling Global Support Without Data Loss

Relocating a million-record history requires more than a simple "lift and shift." For this scale of Zendesk to Salesforce migration, Help Desk Migration used an iterative, sandbox-first approach. By running five exhaustive demo transfers in a staging environment, the technical team verified complex field maps and identified system rule conflicts before the final production cutover.

"Before beginning the migration, we went through several preparation steps," Pandora noted. "These included obtaining data and security approvals for the migration tool, defining the data retention period, and deciding how much historical data needed to be retained in Salesforce."

Aligning Legacy Data with Salesforce Agentforce Rules

A recurring hurdle in enterprise data migration is the friction between legacy data and target Salesforce rules. During the Pandora project, active system triggers initially blocked data flows.

Help Desk Migration's engineers resolved these blocks by temporarily suspending complex backend rules. This allowed historical Zendesk tickets, call recordings, and side conversations to populate the new environment without triggering errors. Once the team checked the results, they re-enabled the rules to maintain full operational integrity for the go-live.

Expert Support for a Four-Week Launch

Help Desk Migration finalized the entire move within a four-week window. Beyond the automated data migration tool, the team provided end-to-end consulting, from license setup to real-time troubleshooting.

"The Help Desk Migration team provided excellent support throughout the process," Pandora added. "They were very responsive to our questions and helped resolve issues quickly. Their guidance played a significant role in ensuring the migration was completed successfully."

With Agentforce now live, Pandora handles global demand on a scalable platform that offers deeper visibility into every customer touchpoint. Detailed mapping strategies and technical logic from this project are available in the Pandora Migration Case Study.

About Help Desk Migration by Relokia

Help Desk Migration is a specialized data transfer service developed by Relokia and based in Ternopil, Ukraine. Since 2016, the platform has automated thousands of moves for global brands, prioritizing data integrity, security, and minimal downtime.

About Pandora

Pandora is the world's largest jewelry brand, headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. The company designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished jewelry sold in more than 100 countries. It maintains a firm commitment to sustainability and recycled materials.

Contact Details: Mariana Kramarchuk, Chief Marketing Officer, [email protected]

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SOURCE Relokia LLC - Help Desk Migration