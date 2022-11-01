Help diversify your teaching workforce

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - There has been increased calls for a more diverse Canadian teaching workforce for decades , but progress towards this has been slow. For 20 years the answer to diversifying the teaching workforce was to hire more male teachers. Today, the student population represents a wide range of backgrounds – including a mosaic of varied racial, cultural, gender, religious, and socioeconomic backgrounds. Therefore, there is an immense need for a diverse workforce of educators that possess the ability to empathize and relate to students, parents, and the wider communities in which they teach.

It takes more than academic ability to thrive in an initial teacher preparation program and ultimately become a great teacher.

