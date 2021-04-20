Help Feed First Responders And Communities By Dining At Bar Louie

Beginning April 12 through July 11, Bar Louie will donate $1 of each Melon Margarita sold to WCK. Guests can also contribute by making a $1, $5, or $10 donation during checkout, in-store and online. The new Melon Margarita is made with Casamigos Blanco, Bacardi Lime, Monin Rock Melon, lime, basil and cantaloupe.

"We are so grateful as an organization to be in a position where we can prioritize giving," shared Stephanie Davidson, Chief Marketing Officer for Bar Louie. "Although we have not yet returned to full capacity in the majority of our locations, the guests who have returned seem eager to join us in supporting our communities through giving. It is not uncommon for a guest to sample our signature cocktail and then to write in a donation during checkout. It is simply amazing," she continued.

As an arm of Bar Louie's charitable giveback program Louie Loves, Cocktails for a Cause offers a unique way for guests to give back to their community. "When Chef Steve Madonna first shared his vision for creating unique cocktails to bring awareness and support for non-profits, our leadership team was immediately supportive," Stephanie shared. "We knew the positive impact to the community would be exciting, but we underestimated how passionate our Team Members would be in support of this initiative, and how important giving is to them personally. Focusing on serving others is truly life giving."

For more information on Bar Louie and their support of WCK, visit barlouie.com.

Founded in downtown Chicago in 1990 and headquartered in Addison, Texas, Bar Louie is The Original Gastrobar with an award-winning collection of neighborhood bars with lively, social atmospheres. With more than 70 locations across the United States, Bar Louie is known for its signature hand-crafted martinis and cocktails, Gastrobar menu of appetizers, craft burgers and scratch built sandwiches served every day until close. For more information on Bar Louie, visit www.barlouie.com. To learn about franchising opportunities with Bar Louie, go to www.barlouie.com/franchise.

