HELP FOR SUMMER CAMP FAMILIES WHO MAY BE LEFT IN THE LURCH

BOSTON, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of the widely reported news that Camp Trucking may have closed its doors, many overnight campers have been left without a way to get their belongings home. For parents who now have their child's bags stuck on-site or for those who are gearing up to leave and are trying to figure out a roundtrip journey for their luggage, LugLess is here to help.

LugLess , the premier luggage shipping service, is a reliable and affordable option for families with children attending sleepaway camps to get their luggage to and from camp safely. LugLess is well-versed in getting your sports equipment, trunks, suitcases and more delivered right to your camp cabin (and back home again) at the most cost-competitive rate. For more information, please visit https://www.lugless.com/camp-shipping/ .

