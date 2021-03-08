Help has arrived! A trailblazing new online platform for empowering mothers seeking work - jobs.mom - has launched

NEW YORK, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new digital platform connecting career women to flexible employers with mom-friendly, inclusive cultures – jobs.mom – has officially launched.

The mission of jobs.mom is to get professional mothers back to work, giving them access to companies that provide the support and resources they need to successfully balance work and family life.

jobs.mom goes further to provide top level services and personal support to an ever-expanding network of job-hunting mothers, including resume help and interview coaching – as well as offering corporate inclusivity certification for businesses.



Although the initial roll-out of jobs.mom is in the US, further global regions are planned for 2021.

The company is founded by seasoned entrepreneur and professional negotiator Zabeen Mirza, an ex-Wall Street banker and management consultant, and mother of three young children. She has extensive international business experience, notably in the Middle East, and has worked with some of the most prestigious organizations in the world.

Commenting on the reason for the new platform, Mirza said: "Career-focused mothers have historically been discriminated against, with many having to choose between childcare and raising a family and pursuing a fulfilling career. That ends today.

"The burden on working mothers is certainly not new, but the pandemic has exacerbated it. However, it has also made it clear that remote, flexible work is not only possible, but successful. There is no longer any excuse."

A pre-launch campaign saw a huge wave of interest with several thousand sign-ups already to the jobs.mom newsletter – signaling the critical demand for the platform, especially as employers and talent alike prepare for a post-COVID workplace.

