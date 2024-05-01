Help Keep the Places We Live, Work and Play Safe with Week One of Building Safety Month

Learn how building safety affects us all and how you can help your community

WASHINGTON, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- May is Building Safety Month. This year marks the International Code Council's 44th annual campaign to raise awareness about the importance of building codes and the role that building safety professionals play in keeping our communities safe. Building Safety Month includes five weekly themes, each addressing how building safety impacts us on a personal, local and global level.

This year's theme, "Mission Possible," encourages people to get involved in all aspects of building safety.

Week One: Understanding the Mission, includes an introduction to building safety and how it affects us all.

"Building Safety Month provides an opportunity to educate yourself on the importance of building safety," said Stuart Tom, CBO, President of the Code Council Board of Directors. "This week we're highlighting the responsibility everyone has to keep the places we live in safe. From installing smoke alarms and securing handrails to creating an emergency safety plan, there are easy things people can do every day to maintain a safe home."

To participate in Building Safety Month:

Visit www.buildingsafetymonth.org/

Issue a proclamation declaring May 2024 as Building Safety Month. View the proclamations here and submit one here.

as Building Safety Month. View the proclamations here and submit one here. Join us on social media and help spread the word. #BuildingSafety365

Download the promotional toolkit.

Discover resources for planning Building Safety Month events.

American Gas Association is the foundation sponsor of 2024 Building Safety Month. Week One sponsors include 4 Leaf, Inc. and NCARB. To learn about sponsorship, click here.

About the International Code Council

The International Code Council is the leading global source of model codes and standards and building safety solutions. Code Council codes, standards and solutions are used to ensure safe, affordable and sustainable communities and buildings worldwide.

SOURCE International Code Council