Help Kids Start School With Clear Vision

Students around the country are getting ready to go back to school. No matter what that looks like – online, in person, or a combination – good vision is essential for kids to be able to learn. Essilor Vision Foundation (EVF) is reminding parents to get their children's eyes examined to ensure they have the clear vision they need.

Vision matters

Many parents worry about the amount of time their kids spend looking at screens. This is even more top of mind now due to COVID-19. A recent survey found that among parents who participated, nearly half said their children spend more than six hours a day in front of a screen. That is a 500% increase compared to before the coronavirus pandemic.

Clear vision is important for kids all the time, and especially when it comes to succeeding in school. Consider these facts:

One in four, or 25% of schoolchildren in the U.S., has a vision problem significant to impact their ability to learn.

80% percent of learning in a child's first 12 years is visual.

Children who are not reading on grade level by the end of third grade are four times more likely to drop out of high school.

Although vision issues are prevalent among children, many parents do not know the signs and symptoms of vision impairment such as:

Sitting too close to the TV

Holding a book or digital device too close

Complaining of headaches or tired eyes

Squinting or tilting the head to see better

Rubbing eyes frequently

Test kids' eyesight at home

Parents who suspect their child has a vision problem can use these online basic vision tests at home. If the tests show potential vision issues, parents are urged to take their child for a comprehensive eye exam with an eye doctor.

Everyone needs to give their eyes a break from time to time, and there are things we all can do to be kind to our eyes. For kids, experts say spending time outdoors can help reduce the risk of some vision impairments. Anyone who looks at a screen should practice the 20-20-20 rule: for every 20 minutes of reading, computer time, or close work, take a 20-second rest break by looking at things at least 20 feet away.

This back-to-school season, EVF asks parents to make vision care a regular part of their children's overall health and to donate to help kids who cannot afford it, because every child deserves to see clearly.

About Essilor Vision Foundation

We strive to give children a brighter future by helping them see the world more clearly. Since 2007, Essilor Vision Foundation has provided more than 1.5 million pairs of eyeglasses to individuals in need. Essilor Vision Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public, non-profit organization committed to eliminating poor vision and its lifelong consequences. To learn more visit www.evfusa.org.

