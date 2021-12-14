Help Lightning Announces 60% New Customer Growth In 2021

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Help Lightning , the leading provider of remote visual assistance software, today announced another year of strong growth, touting significant customer acquisition gains and ongoing technological advancements in 2021, including:





A 60% year-over-year increase in new customer acquisition.

Significant product updates during the year included the release of new dynamic reporting tools, the expansion of up to 6 call participants, and the launch of a new call center mode, allowing agents to provide fast and effective customer service with or without the need for video.

Notable brands adopting the Help Lightning platform in 2021 include DirecTV, Tennant, American Express, Andersen Windows & Doors, AT&T, Johnson Controls, Sodexo, Lawrence Berkeley National Lab, Nestle USA , and Compugen.

, and Compugen. Large enterprise customers expanding their license counts included Ricoh, Nestle Health Science, Zebra Technologies.

"The remote visual assistance market continued its growth in 2021 as companies realized the value of this technology now represents a proven opportunity to increase customer satisfaction and deliver on key metrics in support of field service, call center and manufacturing teams," said Marc Guthrie, CEO of Help Lightning. "Our customers are increasingly acknowledging increases in efficiency, decreases in cost and improvements to first-time fix rates. As we look forward to 2022, we plan to further lead the industry in partnership with our customers to support successful adoption through strategic planning initiatives."

This year, Help Lightning significantly improved its market-leading position with the acquisition of Fieldbit , an augmented reality-enabled platform known for its innovative knowledge sharing, remote collaboration and workflow automation capabilities. The added power of Fieldbit, planned for integration into the Help Lightning solution during the first half of 2022, will further support Help Lightning's growth and delivery of exponential value for its customers.



Additional 2021 milestones include:

Awards further corroborated Help Lightning's success, as the company was touted for its technology innovations by 3rd party organizations, including Fast Company , RemoteTech Breakthrough , The Service Council and The Stevie Awards .

, , and . Partnerships with ServiceNow , Zebra and the Genesys AppFoundry contributed to the adoption of Help Lightning's platform, providing service to companies like Ricoh, Coca-Cola and Nestle.

, and the contributed to the adoption of Help Lightning's platform, providing service to companies like Ricoh, Coca-Cola and Nestle. The company raised an additional $3M in growth equity. The investment, a follow-on to its 2020 series A round completed in Q2 2021 and included funding from current investor Resolve and new investors Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Engage.

For more information on how Help Lightning's market-leading solution drives first-time fix rates and improves customer satisfaction, visit helplightning.com .

About Help Lightning

Help Lightning, Inc. provides remote visual assistance software to hundreds of companies, across a variety of industries, with more than 60,000 users in over 90 countries. Large enterprise companies such as Becton Dickinson, Siemens Healthineers, Ricoh, Boston Scientific, DirecTV and Cox Communications depend on Help Lightning to improve their field service organization and call center first-time fix rates, extend their workforce capacity and improve customer satisfaction. Unlike other visual support solutions, only Help Lightning combines easy-to-use software with industry-specific expertise and a partnership approach to help its customers maximize value. For more information, visit helplightning.com .

