Help Lightning Joins Zebra Technologies' PartnerConnect Program and Achieves Solution Validation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Help Lightning, a provider of remote visual assistance software that enables a company's experts to accelerate the transformation of their service and support operations, announces it has successfully completed Zebra Technologies' Validated Program for Help Lightning's first remote assistance software. This designation indicates to customers and partners that Help Lightning's remote assistance software was successfully tested – confirming its performance and functionality with select Zebra devices.

Working closely with Zebra engineering teams, Help Lightning has tested its remote assistance software with select products for interoperability, including the ET51, ET56, TC26, TC52, TC57, TC72, TC77 and the HD4000.

Help Lightning joined Zebra's PartnerConnect Program in March 2020. By joining the program and completing Zebra's Validated Program, Help Lightning optimized the use of its remote assistance software with select Zebra devices, making the combined solution simple to use, quick to deploy, and easy to maintain. The PartnerConnect Program is designed to evolve the best of Zebra's award-winning inclusive channel ecosystem, addressing the needs of distributors, ISVs and resellers, providing opportunities for growth and meeting customer and market demands.

"Whether it's faster call resolution times or increased customer satisfaction, companies continue to search for immediate performance improvements as part of their digital transformation journeys," said Gary York, CEO of Help Lightning. "We're proud to be a next-generation technology that can meet and exceed these demands today. By joining Zebra's PartnerConnect program and validating our solution, we can offer a smarter, more efficient and cost-effective way of doing business."

Zebra Technologies' Validated Program enables eligible channel partners to test the interoperability of their software solutions with select Zebra mobile computers, scanners, printers and RFID readers to meet user application-specific needs as well as reduce the risk and the deployment time for the user.

The PartnerConnect program is a global network that provides Help Lightning access to industry-leading solutions, training and tools that aim to differentiate, offer opportunities for collaboration and help improve customer satisfaction.

About Help Lightning

Help Lightning, Inc. provides remote assistance software to hundreds of companies across a variety of industries with users in over 90 countries. Enterprise companies such as Becton Dickinson, Boston Scientific, Siemens, Ricoh, and Cox Communications depend on Help Lightning to improve their field service organization and call center first-time fix rates, extend their workforce capacity, and improve customer satisfaction. Unlike other remote technology solutions, only Help Lightning combines easy-to-use software with industry-specific expertise and a partnership approach to help its customers accelerate their digital transformation. For more information, visit helplightning.com.

Contact

Maegan Ratts

BLASTmedia for Help Lightning

317.806.1900

[email protected]

SOURCE Help Lightning

Related Links

https://helplightning.com/

