Help Lightning's Remote Assistance Software Receives Two Gold Stevie® Awards

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Help Lightning , a provider of remote visual assistance software that enables a company's experts to accelerate the transformation of their service and support operations, today announced the company's Remote Assistance Software has been named the winner of two Gold Stevie® Awards in the categories of Mobile Operations Management Solution and Manufacturing Solution in The 19th Annual American Business Awards® .

Help Lightning's remote visual assistance software is easy to use, quick to deploy and works with existing mobile devices (iOS, Android), web-browsers, and smart glasses. The software's augmented reality features, including the merging of two video streams and use of 3D annotation, improves real-time communications and solves difficult problems, virtually, from anywhere in the world. 50,000 users in over 90 countries have adopted Help Lightning's remote assistance software to improve first-time fix rates and increase customer satisfaction, among others.

"Service organizations are looking for ways to make field work faster and more efficient for its technicians and customers. With more than 5 billion people using mobile phones worldwide, we choose to provide remote visual assistance software via a medium a company's technicians and customers are already using." said Gary York, CEO of Help Lightning. "We thank The 19th Annual American Business Awards® for its recognition of our software and its capabilities to improve the field service and call center industries."

Stevie® Awards' judges touted Help Lightning's remote visual assistance software as an innovative resource, providing benefits that include:

Increased cost savings

Reduced technician travel

Improved first-time fix rates

Elevated technician collaboration in the field

Judges also noted the software's value outside of the field, giving a company's customer the power to complete simple home improvement tasks, including cable box installation and small plumbing upgrades.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. More than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2021 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA .

About Help Lightning

Help Lightning, Inc. provides remote assistance software to hundreds of companies across a variety of industries with users in over 90 countries. Enterprise companies such as Becton Dickinson, Boston Scientific, Siemens, Ricoh, and Cox Communications depend on Help Lightning to improve their field service organization and call center first-time fix rates, extend their workforce capacity, and improve customer satisfaction. Unlike other remote technology solutions, only Help Lightning combines easy-to-use software with industry-specific expertise and a partnership approach to help its customers accelerate their digital transformation. For more information, visit helplightning.com .

Contact

Maegan Ratts

BLASTmedia for Help Lightning

317.806.1900

[email protected]

SOURCE Help Lightning