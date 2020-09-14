Help Pets in Need Find a Forever Family During PetSmart Charities® National Adoption Days

PHOENIX, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While Americans across the country rushed to temporarily foster animals in need amidst the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, animal shelters across the country remain overwhelmed with lost, abandoned and surrendered pets. To help address these issues, PetSmart Charities, the leading funder of animal welfare, is hosting its National Adoption Days event from Sept. 14 – 30.

This year's event differs from years' past, offering a virtual component to help prospective pet parents jumpstart their adoption journey from the comfort of their homes. At petsmart.com/adoptions, users can search by zip code and view thousands of adoptable animals from more than 3,750 animal welfare organizations across the U.S. and Canada.

Users can customize their search to include whether they are seeking a cat or dog and their desired age, breed, color, size, etc. Once users find a pet they are interested in, they will be able to learn more about them and schedule meet-and-greets with adoption partners – before visiting their local PetSmart to finalize the adoption process.

During National Adoption Days, PetSmart is ensuring pets who find their forever homes are ready for life with their new pet parents by providing a free adoption kit worth over $300 in savings for all the supplies they may need, including a coupon for a free bag of dog or cat food.

PetSmart Charities is doing its part to give these deserving pets the best chance at finding loving homes by providing grants to nearly 4,000 animal welfare organizations across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. The grants help provide shelter, socialization and veterinary care to homeless pets to prepare them for adoption. In addition, through its continued support of the health and wellbeing of pets during the COVID-19 pandemic, PetSmart Charities has recently increased its $2 million commitment to include an additional $1.2 million in grants to assist animal shelters and organizations helping to keep pets and people together.

"With so many shelters overwhelmed with fewer resources, now is the perfect time to adopt a pet in need," said Aimee Gilbreath, president of PetSmart Charities. "Not only can you help reduce the strain on shelters and change a pet's life, but you'll also benefit from the support and unconditional love that pets provide."

Those who aren't ready to expand their family and adopt a pet can still help pets in need by donating food and supplies to local drives held in participating PetSmart stores, or by making a financial donation online through PetSmart Charities.

PetSmart Charities National Adoption Days Details:

Dates: Sept. 14 – 30, 2020

Locations: Nearly every PetSmart store across North America. Visit www.petsmart.com/adoptions to find a store near you.

Visit petsmart.com/adoptions to search adoptable shelter pets by zip code from local adoption organizations Browse available pets or specify the breed, color, gender, age, etc. of the desired pet Request more information from local adoption partners and schedule a virtual meet and greet Visit your nearest PetSmart store and finalize your adoption

About PetSmart Charities®:

PetSmart Charities, Inc. is committed to finding lifelong, loving homes for all pets by supporting programs and thought leadership that bring people and pets together. Through its in-store adoption program in all PetSmart® stores across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, PetSmart Charities helps to find forever homes and families for more than 600,000 shelter pets each year. PetSmart Charities also provides grant funding to nonprofits aligned with its mission. Each year, millions of generous PetSmart shoppers help pets in need by donating to PetSmart Charities using the PIN pads at checkout registers inside PetSmart stores. In turn, PetSmart Charities efficiently uses more than 90 cents of every dollar donated to fulfill its role as the leading funder of animal welfare in North America, granting nearly $430 million since its inception in 1994. Independent from PetSmart Inc., PetSmart Charities is a 501(c)(3) organization that has received the Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator, a third-party organization that reports on the effectiveness, accountability and transparency of nonprofits, for the past 17 years in a row – placing it among the top one percent of charities rated by this organization. To learn more visit www.petsmartcharities.org.

About PetSmart®

PetSmart, Inc. is the largest specialty pet retailer of services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets, and we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection, PetSmart's passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their pets so they, together, can live more fulfilled lives. This vision impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our associates and how we give back to our communities. PetSmart operates approximately 1,650 pet stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, as well as more than 200 in-store PetSmart PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. The retailer provides a broad range of competitively priced pet food and products, as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day Camp™ and pet adoption. PetSmart, PetSmart Charities® and PetSmart Charities® of Canada work with nearly 4,000 animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores so they have the best chance possible of finding a forever home. Through this in-store adoption program and other signature events, PetSmart has facilitated more than 9 million adoptions, more than any other brick-and-mortar organization. In May 2017, PetSmart acquired Chewy.com, a leading online retailer of pet food and products in the U.S., which operates as an independent subsidiary.

Find PetSmart on Facebook: www.Facebook.com/PetSmart

See PetSmart on Instagram: @PetSmart

Follow PetSmart on Twitter: @PetSmart

See PetSmart on YouTube: www.YouTube.com/PetSmart

PetSmart homepage: http://www.petsmart.com/

Turn your passion for pets into a career you'll love! Visit careers.petsmart.com to learn more about corporate, retail store and Distribution Center opportunities.

SOURCE PetSmart Charities

Related Links

http://www.petsmartcharities.org

