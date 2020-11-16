Help Store Space bring the joy of Christmas by donating gifts to Toys for Tots

WINTER GARDEN, Fla., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Help Store Space bring the joy of Christmas to America's less fortunate children by donating a gift to the Toys for Tots drive this holiday season. Partnering with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve's annual event, Store Space has been designated as an official drop-off location for the 2020 season. Toys for Tots official donation bins can be found at all Store Space properties beginning November 15th and running through December 16th. You can bring new, unwrapped toys for children up to 13 years old to any Store Space location during regular office hours. To find a Store Space location near you, go to: www.storespace.com/find-storage

"Every child deserves a present during the season of giving. We are proud to work with the Toys for Tots organization again this year to spread happiness and joy to the lives of America's children," said Rob Consalvo, President and Chief Operating Officer of Store Space. "No gift is too large or small to donate. Our motto is 'Storage That Cares,' and we love giving back to the community. We are excited to make the holidays extra special for less-fortunate children or for those who are in the hospital this year."

Everyone at Store Space wishes you a Happy and Safe Holiday Season.

About Toys for Tots

Toys for Tots, a 73-year national charitable program run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, provides happiness and hope to disadvantaged children during each Christmas holiday season. The toys, books and other gifts collected and distributed by the Marines offer these children recognition, confidence, and a positive memory for a lifetime. It is such experiences that help children become responsible citizens and caring members of their community. Last year the Marine Corps fulfilled the holiday hopes and dreams of 7 million less fortunate children in 792 communities nationwide. Since 1947 over 244 million children have been assisted. For more information, visit www.toysfortots.org

About Store Space

Store Space is a self-storage operator and third-party management company. Located in Winter Garden, FL, the Company currently owns, has under purchase agreement, and/or operates 43 properties in 15 states. The company fuels growth and value with their experience driven operations, state-of-the-art Storage360 proprietary platform and strategic digital marketing programs. You can contact us at [email protected] or visit us at https://www.storespace.com.

