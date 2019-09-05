Help Wanted: Aspiring Financial Planners, CFP® Professionals Continue to be in Demand, CFP Board Holds Online Career Fair September 26th

WASHINGTON, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Across the country, there are "help wanted" signs for competent and qualified CFP® professionals and those looking to become financial planners as Americans continue to seek financial planning services to help them meet their financial and life goals.

To help meet the needs of firms large and small, the CFP Board Career Center opened for business in January 2015 and has since become the go-to resource for firms seeking to fill open positions.

In fact, since the Career Center launched:

3,200-plus employers have registered to post jobs and internships on the site;

More than 14,500 job seeker profiles have been created with more than 3,200 active resumes available to potential employers;

More than 5,250 jobs have been posted;

An average of 68 jobs and internships are posted each month

Just this year, there have been more than 512 jobs and internships posted with more positions becoming available every month. And, with the Bureau of Labor Statistics estimating a 15 percent growth in the number of job openings in the profession between now and 2026, the number of openings will only increase – especially as older financial planners retire.

In addition to the job postings at the Career Center's site and on Twitter @CFPBoardCareers, the Career Center holds two online Career Fairs each year, providing firms with an efficient and cost-effective way to recruit qualified candidates. The next online Career Fair is September 26. To learn more and register, click here.

"The growth of the Career Center reflects firms' need for CFP® professionals who can help meet an ever-growing demand for financial planning services," said Jason Gudenius, CFP Board's Director of Marketing. "The Career Center provides a trusted venue for firms looking to hire employees they know are tested and trained as CFP® professionals, as well as those on the path to certification."

About CFP Board

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. is the professional body for personal financial planners in the U.S. CFP Board sets standards for financial planning and administers the prestigious CFP® certification – one of the most respected certifications in financial services – so that the public has access to and benefits from competent and ethical financial planning. CFP Board, along with its Center for Financial Planning, is committed to increasing the public's awareness of CFP® certification and access to a diverse, ethical and competent financial planning workforce. Widely recognized by firms as the standard for financial planning, CFP® certification is held by over 85,000 people in the United States.

