Help Wanted: KCSA Strategic Communications Launches Industry's First National Crowd-Sourced Employee Referral Program to Bolster Hiring Efforts

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KCSA Strategic Communications ("KCSA" or "the Firm"), a leading national integrated public and investor relations firm, announced today that it has launched the industry's first-ever national crowd-sourced employee referral program to bolster its recruiting efforts in response to the Firm's exponential growth, which resulted in a 44 percent increase in fiscal year-over-year billings in 2021. KCSA is offering a $5,000 finder's fee to anyone in the U.S. who refers a candidate that results in a successful hire, to be paid after 90 days of employment.

"KCSA is no different from other professional services firms across the country in that we are all struggling to find qualified employees following last year's rapid economic expansion," said Jeffrey Goldberger, Managing Partner and Principal at KCSA Strategic Communications. "Despite having the strongest year in our 51-year history in 2021 – growing our revenue and team's size to record levels – we had been forced to temper our new business efforts. Having worked over the years with companies that have achieved immense success via crowdsourcing, our goal is to garner similar success through crowd-recruiting. As such, we're calling on the country's at large professional network to introduce KCSA to the best-of-the-best – and make some money in the process."