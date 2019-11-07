Help Wanted: Schaeffler Group USA Is Offering Hiring Bonuses Worth up to $2,500 in Wooster, OH

WOOSTER, Ohio, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As global industrial and automotive supplier Schaeffler continues to grow in Northeast Ohio, the technology company is looking to hire as many as 100 additional employees at its Wooster production facility. In addition to serving as the firm's worldwide center of competence for its torque converter product line, Wooster is Schaeffler's leading facility for the development and production of electric mobility solutions in the United States.

Career Fair on November 23, 2019

Schaeffler will be hosting a Career Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 23, 2019, at the Schaeffler Academy facility on 3401 Old Airport Road in Wooster, Ohio. In addition to offering competitive wages, Schaeffler provides a comprehensive benefits package featuring medical, dental and vision insurance; 401(k) with company match; tuition reimbursement; and paid vacation and holidays.

Schaeffler is currently seeking to fill the following positions on two shifts, including weekends:

Assemblers

CNC Operators

Machine Operators

Material Handlers

Tool Machinists

Tool Makers

Each New Hire Eligible for up to $2,500 in Sign-On Bonuses

In addition to earning a competitive wage, each new hire will receive a $1,000 sign-on bonus after completing 30 days of continuous employment with Schaeffler. Furthermore, new hires will be eligible for additional $500 bonus payments after six, 12 and 18 months of continuous employment – for a total of $2,500 in bonus compensation! (Must be an employee in good standing for 18 continuous months to be eligible for the full $2,500 bonus.)

Interested candidates are invited to apply online at www.schaeffler.us/careers.

Apprentice Open House on November 14, 2019

Back in 1980, Schaeffler began its pioneering efforts to develop the most capable workforce in the Buckeye State by inaugurating its Tool & Die Apprenticeship Program in Wooster. Today, Schaeffler's apprenticeship program in Wooster is the largest of its kind in Ohio. As it seeks to train the next generation of America's manufacturing talent, Schaeffler is inviting students and parents to an Apprentice Open House at the Schaeffler Academy on 3401 Old Airport Road in Wooster from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on November 14, 2019.

Welcoming Schaeffler's Workforce of Tomorrow to Manufacturing Day Events

As part of its Manufacturing Day 2019 celebrations, the Wooster facility hosted 150 students from area high schools to educate and inform them about the opportunities and rewards offered by choosing a career in manufacturing at Schaeffler. Said Schaeffler Group Training Leader Carrie McKelvey, "We are thrilled to host the students and ignite a passion for a career in the manufacturing industry."

To learn more about job opportunities and apprenticeship programs with Schaeffler, visit the company's careers page online.

About Schaeffler

The Schaeffler Group is a leading global supplier to the automotive and industrial sectors. Its portfolio includes high-precision components and systems for engine, transmission, and chassis applications as well as rolling and plain bearing solutions for a large number of industrial applications. The Schaeffler Group is already shaping "Mobility for tomorrow" to a significant degree with innovative and sustainable technologies for electric mobility, digitalization and Industry 4.0. The technology company generated sales of approximately EUR 14.2 billion in 2018. With around 89,000 employees, Schaeffler is one of the world's largest family companies and, with approximately 170 locations in over 50 countries, has a worldwide network of manufacturing locations, R&D facilities and sales companies. With more than 2,400 patent applications in 2018, Schaeffler is Germany's second-most innovative company according to the German Patent and Trademark Office (DPMA).

