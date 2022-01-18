HELP22 Officially Receives 501C3 Status: Charity Is Dedicated to Preventing Veteran Suicide

BOSTON, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HELP22 (www.help22.org), an organization dedicated to preventing veteran suicide by giving veterans the hope and tools to live "one more day at a time," has received official 501C3 status from the Internal Revenue Service.

According to a recent Veteran's Department study, more than 20 veterans and active duty personnel commit suicide each day. A prior VA study put that number closer to 22.

On the 22nd of each month, HELP22 offers one-hour life coaching and counseling sessions designed to help make veterans psychologically more "immune" to losing hope. The sessions are free of charge. Interested veterans can inquire about scheduling an appointment through the HELP22 website [www.help22.org].

HELP22 was founded by Dr. Keith Ablow, Commander Kirk Lippold, USN, Ret, veteran public relations strategist Christian Josi and entrepreneur and philanthropist Bill Fidler.

Dr. Keith Ablow served as a Fox News Network Contributor for a decade, commenting on mental health issues. He is a New York Times bestselling author of 16 books including The 7: Seven Wonders that Will Change Your Life (co-authored by Glenn Beck) and Living the Truth. During 2019 he founded the life coaching and consulting platform www.pain-2-power.com.

Commander Kirk Lippold USN (Ret) was Commander of the USS Cole when the ship was bombed by al Qaeda terrorists on October 12, 2000 in the Gulf of Aden. He pulled bodies from the ocean that day and knows first-hand what it is to live through the horrors of war. His father was a psychologist who founded the Salt Lake Suicide Prevention Center.

Dr. Ablow and Commander Lippold were joined in their effort by co-founders Christian Josi, one of America's leading public relations professionals and political consultants, and Bill Fidler, a noted philanthropist and entrepreneur.

Dr. Keith Ablow offers one full day of free sessions on the 22nd of each month. HELP22 is recruiting other counselors, therapists, life coaches, psychologists and psychiatrists to do the same for America's veterans. "These courageous, commendable men and women have simply wanted to be heard and given tools to manage their struggles and ease their troubled hearts and heads without having to jump through hoops or spend a small fortune to do so," Dr. Ablow said. "They have wanted to share the roots of their pain—not to complain about it, but to explain it."

HELP22 is also led by Tiffany Bartholomew, Chief Operating Officer. Ms. Bartholomew comes from generations of veterans who have served in various branches of the military dating back to the Revolutionary War. Born and raised a military "brat" who married a soldier (who since transitioned to civilian life) right out of high school, she has firsthand experience with both the positive impacts of military service and the challenges veterans face. "I defy anyone to read the most recent VA report on suicide and come away unaffected," Ms. Bartholomew said. "We were both affected and moved to action, like American's heroic veterans have been, for generations."

Those who wish to donate to HELP22 should visit the charity's website at www.help22.org. All donations are tax deductible.

