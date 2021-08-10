HelpBuddie.com, a Recently Launched Home Service Platform, Stands Out in the Competition
HelpBuddie.com, a new startup launched in the USA and Canada, stands out in the home service market and is getting a very good response from users.
Aug 10, 2021, 07:00 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The HelpBuddie app directly connects users with local service providers—so users can get multiple quotes instantly without searching online, making any calls, and repeatedly explaining the tasks. Users can sign up for a 100% free account in 30 seconds, create one task in 90 seconds, attach pics, send them to multiple service providers in their area, and get multiple quotes instantly, then send messages, compare, negotiate, accept the one they want, and get the job done in a few clicks. It's that easy and convenient.
Local service providers can sign up for a 100% free forever starter plan, list their business, and get 10X more leads, send instant quotes and messages directly to customers, schedule and manage appointments, and send invoices. Everything is right in the app, so they can effectively run their business on their smartphone. No commissions. No contracts. No agencies. No more surprises. Service providers can focus on their jobs, be more productive, make more money, and promote their business to the next level.
For more information visit: https://www.helpbuddie.com/
The HelpBuddie app is free and available to download from Google Play and App Store.
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.help.buddie&hl=en
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/helpbuddie/id1488319994
Contact: [email protected]
Related Files
Related Images
helpbuddie.jpg
HelpBuddie
Flyer
SOURCE HelpBuddie, Inc.
Share this article