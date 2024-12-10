Helpful Hints for Parents Traveling by Air with Children During the Holidays

By Yvonne Wonder, Founder of Destination Sitters

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the holiday season upon us, many families are gearing up for air travel to celebrate the holidays with loved ones. However, traveling with young children can add an extra layer of stress to an already hectic time of year. To make holiday travel easier, here are some helpful tips for parents flying with children this holiday season.

Airport Guidance

1. Plan Ahead for Extra Time

The holidays bring increased airport traffic, so it's essential to allow extra time for check-in, security, and boarding. Arrive at least two hours before your flight departs, or longer if you're traveling during peak times. This buffer will give you time to navigate through longer-than-usual lines and reduce the stress of feeling rushed and give you the extra time you might need to tend to your children's needs (bathroom, food, etc.).

Some airports now offer free scheduled fast track through TSA, check out this article to find out which airports offer reserved fast track

You can also download the MyTSA app to find out TSA wait times at your local airport

2. Pack Smart with Kid-Friendly Essentials

Packing the right items for your children can make a big difference in keeping them comfortable and entertained during the flight. Be sure to bring:

Snacks : Non-messy, easy-to-eat snacks are a lifesaver for keeping kids happy.

: Non-messy, easy-to-eat snacks are a lifesaver for keeping kids happy. Toys and Games : Small toys, coloring books, or electronic devices loaded with games or movies can help keep children occupied. Don't forget your headphones!

: Small toys, coloring books, or electronic devices loaded with games or movies can help keep children occupied. Don't forget your headphones! Comfort Items : Bring a favorite blanket or stuffed animal to help children feel secure and calm during the flight.

: Bring a favorite blanket or stuffed animal to help children feel secure and calm during the flight. Surprise : Pack away a little surprise for your kids on the plane. A pack of gum, new movie, or a new toy that they've wanted to help settle them if they get restless.

: Pack away a little surprise for your kids on the plane. A pack of gum, new movie, or a new toy that they've wanted to help settle them if they get restless. Distribute throughout the flight: Don't put everything out as soon as you sit down; make what you've brought last the whole flight so your kids are engaged the whole time.

Additionally, be sure to pack extra diapers, wipes, and a change of clothes in case of accidents, spills or lost luggage. You should also pack any medications with you in case of lost luggage.

3. Be Prepared for Security

Security can be a stressful experience for parents and kids alike. To make the process smoother, remind your children of the procedures beforehand. Prepare them for taking off their shoes and jackets and explain the need for their carry-on items to be scanned. If you have an infant, you're allowed to bring baby food, formula, or breast milk through security, so plan accordingly. The TSA website says that quantities greater than 3.4 ounces are allowed.

4. Consider the Seating Arrangement

If possible, book seats ahead of time to ensure that your family sits together. Some airlines offer bulkhead seats, which often provide extra space for families traveling with children. If your child is under two years old, check if the airline offers a bassinette or a lap seat option to make the flight more comfortable. If you've got a connecting flight, sitting close to the front is easier because you'll have a quicker entrance/exit. If you have a direct flight, sit as close to the back as you can so the bathrooms are accessible and you won't disturb as many people.

5. Dress for Comfort

Dress your children in comfortable clothing that allows for movement and keeps them warm. Many planes can get chilly, so bring a light jacket or blanket for added warmth. If you're flying to a warmer destination, pack extra clothes to change into once you land. Blankets and little pillows are also perfect for making the flight more comfortable, and few airlines offer them anymore.

7. Don't Forget Travel Insurance

Travel insurance can be a lifesaver in the event of flight delays, cancellations, or unexpected illnesses. While it's not always necessary, having coverage during the busy holiday season can provide peace of mind, especially when traveling with little ones.

6. Keep Calm and Be Patient

Traveling with children can be unpredictable, especially during the busy holiday season. Remember that delays and disruptions are common. Maintaining patience and a positive attitude will help your kids stay calm and enjoy the trip. Keep them entertained with games, music, or stories, and try to embrace the journey as a fun family experience.

Tips and Tricks

If your seats aren't quite to your liking or you aren't sitting together, check at the gate and see if the agent will move you around or ask the flight attendant when you board for help asking other passengers to move. Ask nicely, you attract more bees with honey than vinegar!

Sit kids near the windows – keep them away from food carts, hot coffee, etc.

Depending on your need for overhead space, consider boarding the plane last so that children have less time to get restless before take-off or have some of you go on earlier to make sure you get overhead space.

Bring empty, refillable water bottles in your carry-on, and ask flight attendants to fill them for you with water, juice, etc. when they pass by with drinks, since those tiny cups they provide are usually drained in a couple minutes (and spill easily). Staying extra hydrated while traveling by air is extremely important for both kids and adults, and it reduces jetlag. Also, bring snacks for your kids from home if you can, since it is likely cheaper and healthier than anything you can get at the airport or on the plane. Plus, your children may very well not like anything offered on the plane. Make sure to pack similar snacks and the same amount for each child (if age appropriate), so siblings don't fight over the snacks.

Fly as early as possible or during sleeping times.

Have a carry-on backpack or rolling duffle bag for each child filled with enough books and games to keep them entertained the whole flight. Video games, portable DVD players, iPods (all with headphones), Mad Libs, cards, and coloring books are a few great plane activities!

Even with the above, try to pack your carry-on with only what you need—overhead bins are small. Some airlines are beginning to allow only one carry-on (and some are charging even for that), so re-check your airline's policy and pack accordingly.

Use pull-ups if possible.

Beware of germs – wipe down tray tables, and kids should wear shoes to the restroom. Being sick on a trip is no fun for anyone!

Plan for air pressure changes (have gum, drinks, etc. handy when taking off/landing).

Show appreciation for the flight attendants – it goes a long way.

Be considerate of other passengers.

Keep your composure!

Bring noise-canceling headphones for everyone. Bring kid-sized headphones for the kids, maybe even for your baby, so they can listen to calming music and not be disturbed by the loud engine, speaker announcements, beeps, and other crying or screaming children.

Additional items to consider: 1 comfort item—if it's a pacifier, be sure to bring more than one, lest it be thrown down the aisle or on the floor. Sanitizer, wipes, pull-ups, and diapers. One diaper per hour of travel is recommended. Smartphones and tablets—loaded with your kids' favorite movies or shows. Let them share a device with a headphone splitter and don't forget your chargers. Art supplies—crayons (small box) and blank paper. Plastic bags for trash. Low-sugar snacks: Cheerios, pretzels, crackers, nuts, string cheese, and granola bars are good options.

This article was written by Yvonne Wonder, a mother and the founder of Destination Sitters, LLC, a hotel babysitting and event childcare service. Yvonne has over 16 years of experience helping families travel with children and currently serves families' babysitting needs in 20 major U.S. cities.

