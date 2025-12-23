HELPFUL HOLIDAY HINTS AND NEW YEAR GOALS TO ENRICH THE LIVES AND WELL-BEING OF FAMILIES & THEIR BELOVED PETS

World's Largest No-Kill Animal Rescue and Adoption Organization Offers Holiday Adoption Tips and New Year Resolutions To Benefit Beloved Animals

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- North Shore Animal League America, the world's largest no-kill animal rescue and adoption organization, wants to see animals find loving, responsible homes this holiday season. For those planning on adding an animal to their family during the holidays, we're providing valuable guidance to help ensure the experience of bringing a new pet into the home is as stress-free, healthy, and happy as possible.

Photo: North Shore Animal League America

The holiday season is a popular time to bring a four-legged addition into the household. North Shore Animal League America offers the following advice:

Consider your schedule and lifestyle during the holidays and throughout the year before committing to bringing home a new pet. Every family is different; the holiday season can be a very hectic time of year for many while for others this season may be one of quiet gatherings that allows ample time to spend bonding with a new pet.





Every family is different; the holiday season can be a very hectic time of year for many while for others this season may be one of quiet gatherings that allows ample time to spend bonding with a new pet. Choosing a new, furry family member can be a terrific bonding experience and should be shared with the entire family. We encourage families to choose the newest addition together – visit your local shelter's website and then visit the shelter in person . Most adoption centers will have Adoption Counselors (like Animal League America does) who will help you find the best pet (dog/cat, breed, age, size, temperament) to match your family and lifestyle.





We encourage families to – . Most adoption centers will have (like Animal League America does) who will help you find the best pet (dog/cat, breed, age, size, temperament) to match your family and lifestyle. A fun idea is to purchase and gift wrap a new collar, toy, leash, or food dish . That can be the holiday surprise before you visit your local adoption center to choose the new pet together.





. can be the holiday surprise before you visit your local adoption center to choose the new pet together. Most shelters have an area to conduct a "Meet & Greet." If you have pet(s) in the home already, we suggest bringing the family pet with you to meet any potential new additions to the family to ensure they will get along.





If you have pet(s) in the home already, we suggest bringing the family pet with you to meet any potential new additions to the family to ensure they will get along. Adopting an animal is a long-term commitment (13-15 years for a puppy; even longer for a kitten) and should not be a decision made lightly.

Once you've introduced a new animal into the home, you will be responsible for all their needs. As many humans choose the start of a new year with commitments to bettering their own lives, this is an ideal time to make resolutions that will better the lives of your pets.

NEW YEAR RESOLUTIONS TO BENEFIT MY PET(S)

I will have my pet(s) spayed/neutered , so as not to contribute to pet overpopulation (which leads to millions of innocent animals being euthanized yearly.)





, so as not to contribute to pet overpopulation (which leads to millions of innocent animals being euthanized yearly.) I will have my pet microchipped . This way should the animal run away, we have the best possible chance of returning them home.





. This way should the animal run away, we have the best possible chance of returning them home. I will take my pet to the veterinarian for routine check-ups and ensure all of my pet's vaccinations and treatments (flea, tick, heartworm) are up to date .





(flea, tick, heartworm) . I will pay close attention to my pet's oral care and begin a teeth-brushing regiment as oral care is integral to my pet's whole well-being and dental problems can lead to other illnesses in animals.





and begin a teeth-brushing regiment as oral care is integral to my pet's whole well-being and dental problems can lead to other illnesses in animals. I will keep my pet well-groomed for good health : bathing and brushing the coat, cleaning ears, and trimming nails.





: bathing and brushing the coat, cleaning ears, and trimming nails. I will keep my pet on a proper nutritional plan that is balanced, age-appropriate, and suited to any existing medical conditions.





that is balanced, age-appropriate, and suited to any existing medical conditions. I will make sure my pet gets sufficient exercise to keep them healthy, fit, and well-behaved. Joining my pet in this activity will help my own health and well-being.





to keep them healthy, fit, and well-behaved. Joining my pet in this activity will help my own health and well-being. I will stimulate my pet's mind. Teaching new tricks, devoting interactive playtime, and introducing new toys can keep the mind vibrant and decrease boredom.





Teaching new tricks, devoting interactive playtime, and introducing new toys can keep the mind vibrant and decrease boredom. I will show my pet abundant affection on a daily basis, assuring them they are safe, beloved, and an invaluable part of the family.

If you're not ready to adopt at this time, there are other ways you can help local shelters and rescue organizations:

Donate your time as a volunteer.

Donate items to increase the comfort of animals awaiting adoption (blankets, beds.)

Purchase items from Amazon Wish Lists created by shelter staffs.

Look into becoming a foster parent.

Make a financial donation.

North Shore Animal League America wishes adopters and their animals a very happy, healthy, peaceful holiday season and Happy New Year. #GetYourRescueOn

For more information on our life-saving work, including adoption, pet health & wellness, the SpayUSA program, volunteering, and donations please visit www.animalleague.org

Media Contact:

ILENE SCHREIBMAN

Senior Communications Manager

Phone: (516) 488-4706

Email: [email protected]

ABOUT NORTH SHORE ANIMAL LEAGUE AMERICA

North Shore Animal League America has saved more than 1.2 Million lives. As the world's largest no-kill rescue and adoption organization, we understand that a rescue isn't complete until each animal is placed into a loving home. Our innovative programs provide education to reduce animal cruelty and advance standards in animal welfare. Our staff and volunteers work tirelessly in the pursuit of our vision of a world where all companion animals find permanent homes and end euthanasia. For more information, visit www.animalleague.org

TWITTER @animalleague.org INSTAGRAM @animalleague.org FACEBOOK North Shore Animal League America TIK TOK @animalleague Hashtag #GetYourRescueOn

SOURCE North Shore Animal League America