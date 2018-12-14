Helpful Tips to Hygge Your WatermarkPointe Home: Hygge Décor Trend

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y., Dec. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- At the contemporary WatermarkPointe condos for sale in Westchester, NY residents have the opportunity to experience a relaxed, resort-style lifestyle in the midst of amazing amenities and spectacular waterviews. WatermarkPointe offers helpful tips to "Hygge" your home with this incredible trend in décor.

Hygge—a word that means enjoying all of life's little pleasures—was first introduced by the Danish in the 18th century as a lifestyle concept. Since then, this concept has spread throughout the world. Hygge promotes the concept of creating a space that is clutter- and distraction-free. Although it is typically associated with wintertime, Hygge can be enjoyed throughout the year. The following eight tips will help you Hygge your home.

Read more books. There is nothing more relaxing than immersing yourself a book and leaving your worries behind. Make a point of filling your spacious greatroom with books so you are likely to spend more time reading and relaxing on the couch.

Be mindful and present. Take some time each day to be mindful and present. Life is busy so we must remember to slow down, take a breath, and enjoy the moment you are in. Your WatermarkPointe master suite is the perfect place to unwind after a stressful day, fill up the soaking tub, add some bubbles, and get your relax on.

Take up a new hobby. Spend time doing something you enjoy and nurture these sentiments. Take time for yourself and focus on something you love to do, like strolling the winding walking paths that surround WatermarkPointe. Relish in the stunning waterviews of the Long Island Sound, and get some much-needed fresh air.

Incorporate a neutral color scheme. This fosters relaxation and peace within your home. Beiges, grays as well as soft blues and greens evoke a sense of calmness and serenity and will play nicely off of the coastal charm of WatermarkPointe .

Create a comfy environment. Cozy is key. Pile on the fluffy blankets and pillows for a warm and welcoming place to snuggle up and unwind. On cold nights relax in front of the fireplace in your spacious great room.

Light it up. Incorporate candles and warm twinkly lighting in your living space. These soft touches go a long way in creating the ultimate Hygge hideaway. Your expansive 30-foot terrace can also be sprinkled with some soft decorative lighting to complement sunset viewings.

Bring on the relaxation: Make your bathroom feel like a spa, which is simple with the elegant master baths at WatermarkPointe. Your master bath can be a place for rejuvenation and some extra pampering. Refreshing candles, bath salts, and cozy towels will help set the stage for the ultimate in relaxation.

About WatermarkPointe

WatermarkPointe Beachfront Condos are high-end, luxury condominiums offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to enjoy waterfront living while being close to Manhattan. A strong, hands-on Westchester builder/developer, National Realty and Development Corp, whose diverse background encompasses residential, commercial and retail projects throughout the Northeast, is fully dedicated to creating a spectacular waterfront residential lifestyle.

SOURCE WatermarkPointe

Related Links

http://watermarkpointe.com

