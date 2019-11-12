Helping 12 in 12 Celebrates National Philanthropy Day

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A project is launching to offer a zero-cost solution that will help nonprofit organizations with ADA accessibility for their websites.

With over 38 million people living with severe disabilities across the US, and 54% seeking information online, websites need to become accessible in order to serve them and to comply with the ADA.

The requirements for website accessibility compliance is even greater for nonprofit organizations whose purpose it is to serve people with disabilities, which often prevent them from effectively browsing the web.

Helping 12 in 12 is a collaboration of SEM Dynamics, a digital agency that helps businesses' websites become ADA compliant, among other services, and Rebel Resolutions, a consultancy group for nonprofit organizations, which also identifies charitable gaps and does vetting for SEM Dynamics.

Together, we are celebrating National Philanthropy Day by announcing the Helping 12 in 12 program. Once a month, for 12 months, Rebel Resolutions will choose a nonprofit for SEM Dynamics to provide their services to at no charge.

"Compliance requirements often place a hardship on underfunded organizations doing great work. We want to help them by updating their websites to conform with the latest guidelines at no cost," says Masha Mahdavi, co-founder of SEM Dynamics.

According to the Department of Justice, website accessibility compliance for the disabled is consistent with the ADA's requirement under Title III. Lawsuits have been successfully brought against those who do not comply. "We believe everyone can do something to help by being philanthropic," states Reidel Post, founder of Rebel Resolutions.

To apply for these website services, nonprofit organizations should go to https://helping12in12.com.

Contact:

Reidel Post

Owner, Rebel Resolutions

Website: Helping12in12.com

Email: 228883@email4pr.com

Phone: 714-612-3722

